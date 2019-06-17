Patterson Recovering Following Surgery

KALAMAZOO, Mi. (June 17, 2019) – Tom Patterson remains hospitalized at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan following a crash on Friday at Kalamazoo Speedway during the Auto Value Super Sprints event.

AVSS officials posted that Patterson is recovering from surgery to put two plates and eight screws in his back between the T6 and T10 vertebrates. In addition to the back injuries Patterson also has four broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Patterson is awake and alert undergoing repository therapy. Doctors hope Patterson will be able to leave Bronson later this weekend to possibly go to a rehabilitation facility for a few days closer to his home in Indiana.