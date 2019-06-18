Hunt Wingless Tour Ramps Back Up Saturday Night in Stockton, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA

(Folsom, CA)- After an extended break following a thrilling season opening event, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Car Tour fires back up on Saturday night as the series invades Stockton Dirt Track for the first of five visits in 2019.

During the season opening event, fans were treated to an absolutely classic between 2018 Series Champ, Shawn Jones, and eventual race winner, Jake Morgan. Going back and forth through traffic, the two put on one heck of a battle with Morgan getting the better of the deal and grabbing the feature event win.

If opening night was an indication for the season ahead, Hunt Wingless Tour fans are in for a treat as the series really comes to live through the Summer months.

Saturday night in Stockton, CA a few rules come into effect and are mandatory and those two rules are – the enforcement of front rack torsion bar retainers, and muffler supports. The standard Hunt Tour muffler rule will be effect on Saturday night at that includes big box Spin Tech muffler or the big Flowmaster Muffler.

With the King of the West Series also on Saturday night’s card, the Stockton Dirt Track will be a popular venue with all of the regions top drivers scheduled to be in attendance.

The grandstand gates open at 5pm, with General Admission (11 and up) tickets going on sale for $25, Kids (5-10) for $20, and those 4 and under admitted for free.

Paying homage to First Responders at the Stockton Dirt Track, all Firefighters, Police Officers, EMT, and Military personnel will also be admitted for Free.

2019 Schedule

June 22- Stockton Dirt (KWS/NARC)

July 7- Stockton Dirt Track (SCCT)

July 20- Merced Speedway

Aug. 10- Placerville Speedway

Aug. 17- Petaluma Speedway (Soares Classic)

Aug. 23- Stockton Dirt Track (KWS/NARC)

Aug. 24- Stockton Dirt Track (KWS/NARC)

FALL DATE TBD- Marysville Raceway

Nov. 1- Stockton Dirt Track (Open 360’s)

ON TAP: The Hunt Series will return to action on June 22nd at Calistoga Speedway.

WINNERS: Jake Morgan (April 6th, Placerville Speedway)

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with the series by liking us at https://www.facebook.com/joehuntwingless/ or clicking over to the new www.huntwingless.com.

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleason brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 see’s Gleason come back aboard as the series embarks on an 11 race schedule at six different venues.