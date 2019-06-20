Friday Ohio Sprint Speedweek Program Shifted to Atomic Speedway

From Tyler Altmeyer

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (June 20, 2019) – Off and on periods of heavy rain throughout much of the day Thursday, mixed with an increasing chance of additional precipitation during the overnight hours, has forced Limaland Motorsports Park and All Star Circuit of Champions officials to cancel Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing competition scheduled for Friday, June 21.

As previously announced, with action at Limaland Motorsports Park now canceled, Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will now switch directions and head south on Friday, setting aim for the highbanks of Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio. Pit gates are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. with main gates to follow at 3 p.m. Hot laps will hit the speedway at 6:30 p.m., sharp.

2019 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing Standings (After 6/20/2019):

1. Dale Blaney – 424

2. Tim Shaffer – 416

3. Brock Zearfoss – 406

4. Cory Eliason – 398

5. Aaron Reutzel – 390

6. Buddy Kofoid – 370

7. Spencer Bayston – 366

8. DJ Foos – 362

9. Greg Wilson – 352

10. Josh Baughman – 338

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 6/20/2019):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 1472

1. Dale Blaney – 1450

3. Spencer Bayston – 1408

4. Cory Eliason – 1408

5. Brock Zearfoss – 1388

6. Paul McMahan – 1376

7. Greg Wilson – 1324

8. Gerard McIntyre – 1278

9. Skylar Gee – 1276

10. Tyler Esh – 1136

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Bubba Raceway Park (1/31/2019): Tim Shaffer

Bubba Raceway Park (2/1/2019): Tim Shaffer (2)

Bubba Raceway Park (2/2/2019): Tony Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/6/2019): Shane Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/7/2019): Brad Sweet

Virginia Motor Speedway (4/11/2019): Cory Eliason

Port Royal Speedway (4/13/2019): Lance Dewease

Attica Raceway Park (5/24/2019): Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway (5/26/2019): Aaron Reutzel (2)

Outlaw Speedway (6/7/2019): Brock Zearfoss

Stateline Speedway (6/8/2019): Dale Blaney

Weedsport Speedway (6/9/2019): Danny Dietrich

Attica Raceway Park (6/14/2019): Kyle Larson

Muskingum County Speedway (6/16/2019): Dale Blaney (2)

Wayne County Speedway (6/19/2019): Aaron Reutzel (3)

About Cometic Gasket:

Cometic Gasket is the Official Gasket of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Cometic is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Automotive Performance, Powersports, Original Equipment and Remanufactured Engine Industries. Cometic gaskets are must-haves for championship-winning teams across the globe. Cometic Gaskets are proudly made in the USA. For more information, log on to www.cometic.com.

About Indy Metal Finishing:

Based in Brownsburg, IN, Indy Metal finishing, Inc. provides high quality metal finishing services and is dedicated to customer satisfaction through strict process control and excellent communication during and after job completion. Our mission is to support our customers with an exceptional level of quality and service that sets the bar for the metal finishing industry. To meet our customer’s delivery expectations with unsurpassed customer service and technical support while developing new and innovative ways to meet today’s business dynamics.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2019, MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to be the official television home of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast ten high-profile events.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 327 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

###

Photo Credit: All Star Media

Contact: Tyler Altmeyer

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

(724) 954-4915, pr@tonystewart.com