From Richie Murray

PUTNAMVILLE, In. (June 22, 2019) — Saturday’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event from Lincoln Park Speedway has been cancelled.

Early morning and afternoon efforts to get the 5/16-mile dirt oval into racing shape were unsuccessful due to the wet grounds.

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing resumes next Sunday, June 30, at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. The series returns to Lincoln Park for “Indiana Sprint Week” on Thursday, July 25.