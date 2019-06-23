BMARA and Wisconsin Wingless Sprint Cars Rained Out at Angell Park

SUN PRAIRIE, Wi. (June 23, 2019) — The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association and Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Sunday at Angell Park Speedway was rained out.

A doubleheader now awaits the BMARA starting on Saturday Night July 6, with the running of The 10th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” at Wilmot (Wis.) Raceway. followed by Sunday Night July 7 at Angell Park Speedway for the “38th annual Pepsi Midget Nationals”.

The Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints have a two night weekend June 29-30 at Wilmot Raceway and 141 Speedway.