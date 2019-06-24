Routson increases Badger points lead with Sycamore Victory

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., June 22-Series points leader Jack Routson won the 25-lap Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature Saturday Night at Sycamore Speedway.

Ryan Probst jumped into the lead at the start of the event, which was slowed by three cautions during the first six-laps. The final caution appeared when Davey Ray stopped on the track, with a loose wheel. Earlier in the night Ray set a new track record in qualifying topping the twenty-eight-car field.

Routson took over the second position two laps after the restart running behind Probst. Probst enjoyed a one-second advantage, as the pair entered lapped traffic on Lap eleven. Routson passed Probst for the lead exiting Turn 2, the following lap.

The race was stopped at the midway for a Marty Saso flip. On the restart Routson led Probst, and Chase McDermand. The pair waged an intense battle for the runner-up position, with Routson running unchallenged.

Routson driving the Tim Routson owned Beast/Chevrolet No. 14 increased his lead during the final five laps, and finished 2.79 seconds ahead of Probst, McDermand, Matt Rechek, and Scott Hatton, who started in 16th place, to round out the top five.

“Ryan was great on the restarts as leader, when I got a run on him in lapped traffic I knew I had to make it work he was gonna be tuff to beat, it’s great to win on my hometown track” commented Routson who won his second feature of the season.

Rookie Dave Collins Jr. escaped injury in a series of wild flips on the second lap of the third heat race. After making contact with Tyler Baron racing for position, Collins flipped down the frontstretch, clearing the grandstand fence, landing in the first turn bleachers. Baron who also flipped was uninjured.

Routson leads McDermand by fifty points entering the Sunday Night June 23 event at Angell Park Speedway.

SUMMARY

25-lap Feature: 1. Jack Routson; 2. Ryan Probst; 3. Chase McDermand; 4. Matt ReChek; 5. Scott Hatton; 6. Jeff Zelinski; 7. Adam Taylor; 8. Sean Murphy; 9. Jason Allen; 10. Mike Stroik; 11. Kyle Koch; 12. Kurt Mayhew; 13. Harrison Kleven; 14. Shay Sassano; 15. Patrick Ryan; 16. Marty Saso; 17. John Smith; 18. Michael Klein; 19. Jordan Mattson; 20. Davey Ray; 21. Ryan Irwin; 22. Denny Smith.

8-lap AutoMeter Heat Race Winner: Hatton.

8-lap Engler Machine Heat Race Winner: Taylor.

8-lap Madison Extinguisher Heat Race Winner: ReChek.

8-lap Cary Tire & Auto Center Heat Race Winner: Routson

Schoenfeld Headers Fast Time: Peterson, 14.390 seconds (NTR).

Cars Present: 28 Feature Lap Leaders: Probst 1-12, Routson 13-25.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 585; 2. Chase McDermand 535; 3. Ryan Probst 484; 4. Zach Boden 422; 5. Kevin Olson 391; 6. Mike Stroik 356; 7. Chase Jones 346; 8. Scott Hatton 334; 9. Brian Peterson 325; 10. Matt ReChek 319.

RACE NOTES

—Ryan Probst became the first driver since Scott Hatton in 2009 to finish runner-up in three straight Badger feature events.

—Patrick Ryan made his series debut and placed 15th.

—With seven races completed Badger is averaging 25.2 cars per event.

—Rookie Matt ReChek scored his career best feature finish,a fourth place in the event.

—Marty Saso won the Howard Law Cash Draw, a bonus for a randomly selected feature finishing position. Scott Hatton claimed the Advance Race Suspensions Hard Charger Award improving eleven starting positions.

—Badgers remaining races at Sycamore is this season are: July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, and Aug. 31.