Throne Motorsports Shutters Operation Due to Business Commitments

(June 24, 2019) — Throne Motorsports has shuttered their doors leaving Sammy Swindell without a ride. The team made the announcement via their Twitter account on Monday citing workload and growth at Throne’s Utility as the reason the team would cease operation.

“We wish Sammy Swindell best of luck in the future and thank you for all you did for our race team,” Throne Motorsports posted in the statement. “It was truly a blessing and once in a lifetime opportunity to work with a legend like yourself.”

The team also thanked crew members and sponsors for their support.

Swindell came off of his best finish of the season with Throne Motorsports on Saturday at Beaver Dam Raceway with the World of Outlaws finishing in 10th position and picking up the hard charger award.