Red Dirt Raceway Ready for USAC Midget Invasion on July 9!

MEEKER, Okla. (June 26, 2019) – It’s almost time for “Tuesday Night Thunder” at Red Dirt Raceway!

The NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget series takes to the ¼-mile Red Dirt Raceway near Meeker, OK, for a second consecutive year on Tuesday night, July 9.

The mighty Midgets will be joined on the Tuesday night card by the NOW600 Non-Wing Micro Sprints.

NASCAR Xfinity series title contender Christopher Bell fought off reigning series champion Logan Seavey to top last year’s edition of “Tuesday Night Thunder” as the USAC National Midget series returned to the Sooner State for the first time in more than 40 years.

After settling for runner-up honors at Red Dirt Raceway last year, Keith Kunz Motorsports rep Seavey enters the event this time second in points with a 63-point deficit to Clauson-Marshall Racing rival Tyler Courtney. Kevin Thomas, Jr., and Chris Windom are deadlocked for third with Zeb Wise filling out the current top five.

Along with the stout USAC contingent, a number of top Oklahoma contenders are expected to defend their home turf including two-time USAC Sprint Car champion and Broken Arrow native Brady Bacon, Collinsville’s Tyler Thomas and 16-year-old Cannon McIntosh of Bixby.

General admission for the July 9 USAC National Midget “Tuesday Night Thunder” event is just $25 with high school students and younger just $5. There is also $5 off admission for anyone wearing a Red Dirt Raceway tee-shirt or that has a “Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK” koozie. All access pit passes will be available for $35.

Red Dirt Raceway features a tailgate area as well available for the first 25 cars for just $100 per car load (fit as many as you can) with one 54 quart cooler and one grill permitted.

Camping without hookups is available onsite.

Gates for “Tuesday Night Thunder” open at 5:00 p.m. with qualifying getting under way at 7:00 p.m. and then racing to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Sponsors making “Tuesday Night Thunder” at Red Dirt Raceway possible include Patriot Dodge of Chandler, Hepfner Racing Products, Rod End Supply, Keizer Wheels, EMi, Mud-X, Speedway Motors, and Outlaw Wings.

Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway is located 4.5 miles north of US 62 on SR 18 (990871 South Highway 18, Meeker, Oklahoma 74855). For more information, contact the track at 405-318-0198 or check online at https://www.reddirtraceway.com/.