Andrews Scores First Win With New Team at Attica Raceway Park

Inside Line Promotions

FREMONT, Ohio (July 2, 2019) – Chris Andrews earned his first win with his new Mackey Motorsports team last Friday at Attica Raceway Park.

“We have the slick figured out pretty good at Attica, but not at Fremont,” he said. “We really have to make some big changes to get better at Fremont.”

A weekend doubleheader began on Friday at the oval in Attica, Ohio, where Andrews qualified fourth quickest, placed third in a heat race and started second in the feature. He chased Cale Conley for the first 28 laps before driving into the lead and taking his first win of the season.

Andrews is happy with the progress the team is making.

“The car felt very bad at the start of the race,” he said. “I thought we were a sitting duck, but as the fuel load burned off and the tires heated up I could move around and Cale began to fade just as my car came to me.”

As high as Friday was, Saturday was a struggle for Andrews on a very slick race track at Fremont Speedway.

“The same setup from Attica just doesn’t translate well to Fremont,” he said after qualifying 10th quickest, finishing fourth in a heat race and ending 16th in the A Main. “I just couldn’t get any forward bite and pulled off.

“But we got a win for Duane and Ken Mackey and we will keep plugging away at it. We have some big races coming up.”

Andrews will compete this Friday at Attica Raceway Park and Saturday at Fremont Speedway with the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. A two-time Attica Raceway Park champion, Andrews is second in the track’s point standings – only three markers back. He ranks fifth in the AFCS standings and 10th in the Fremont Speedway standings.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 28 – Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

June 29 – Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio – Qualifying: 10; Heat race: 4 (5); Feature: 16 (12).

SEASON STATS –

11 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 5 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and Saturday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, with the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChrisAndrews19c

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.andrews.5059

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Griewahn’s Concrete in Addison, Mich.

“We can’t thank Griewahn’s and all our sponsors enough,” Andrews said. “The Mackey’s couldn’t put a race car together for me without all of the help they get from these businesses. I’m glad I could get a win for all of them.”

Andrews would also like to thank Kistler Racing Products, Scotty’s Body Shop, Kistler Racing Products and Slade Shock Technology for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com. For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.