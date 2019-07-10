All Stars will battle for $22,000 during three-day visit to the Empire State

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 10, 2019) – Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue the month of July with a big money stretch in the Empire State, ready to do battle at three different tracks over three straight days all while chasing a total winner’s share equalling $22,000. The three day march across central and southern New York will activate, officially, on Friday evening, July 12, at the Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York. The Friday night showcase will award a $5,000 top prize.

The weekend will resume on Saturday night, July 13, at the home of the hard clay – Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York. Perhaps the largest oval on the schedule, a sprawling 5/8-mile, the visit to Orange County will be accompanied by a main event purse exceeding $33,000; $10,000 to the main event winner, as well as a minimum of $600 to each feature starter.

Speaking of big money, the three-day swing through New York will conclude on Sunday evening, July 14, with a visit to the ‘Valley of Speed’ – Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, New York. Certainly synonymous with big action and high speed, the Sunday night blockbuster at Lebanon Valley Speedway will award a $7,000 top prize, as well as a minimum of $1,000 to each main event starter. With all positions considered, the main event’s total purse equals a staggering $39,450.

Leading Series winner, as well as defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, will lead the All Star Circuit of Champions charge into New York on Friday afternoon. The Clute, Texas-native owns five All Star victories in 2019, most recently conquering action at Lernerville Speedway on Friday, June 5, and currently sits on top of the championship point standings by a 10-point margin over six-time All Star and Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion, Dale Blaney.

Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York, will open pit gates at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 6:15 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Utica-Rome Speedway live on the Web at www.uticaromespeedway.com.

Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York, will open pit gates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 5 p.m., sharp. Those wanting to learn more should visit Orange County live on the Web at www.orangecountyfairspeedway.net.

Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, New York, will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will be conducted at 5:15 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 5:45 p.m. Those seeking additional information should visit Lebanon Valley Speedway online at www.lebanonvalley.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 7/10/2019):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 2122

2. Dale Blaney – 2112

3. Cory Eliason – 2038

4. Paul McMahan – 2008

5. Brock Zearfoss – 1974

6. Greg Wilson – 1948

7. Gerard McIntyre – 1896

8. Skylar Gee – 1836

9. George Hobaugh – 1632

10. Spencer Bayston – 1408

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Bubba Raceway Park (1/31/2019): Tim Shaffer

Bubba Raceway Park (2/1/2019): Tim Shaffer (2)

Bubba Raceway Park (2/2/2019): Tony Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/6/2019): Shane Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/7/2019): Brad Sweet

Virginia Motor Speedway (4/11/2019): Cory Eliason

Port Royal Speedway (4/13/2019): Lance Dewease

Attica Raceway Park (5/24/2019): Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway (5/26/2019): Aaron Reutzel (2)

Outlaw Speedway (6/7/2019): Brock Zearfoss

Stateline Speedway (6/8/2019): Dale Blaney

Weedsport Speedway (6/9/2019): Danny Dietrich

Attica Raceway Park (6/14/2019): Kyle Larson

Muskingum County Speedway (6/16/2019): Dale Blaney (2)

Wayne County Speedway (6/19/2019): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Wayne County Speedway (6/22/2019): Buddy Kofoid

Dirt Oval at Route 66 (6/29/2019): Aaron Reutzel (4)

Lernerville Speedway (7/5/2019): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Sharon Speedway (7/6/2019): Dale Blaney (3)

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2019, MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to be the official television home of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast ten high-profile events.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 327 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.