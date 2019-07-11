CONCORDIA MIDGET RACE CANCELLED

From USAC
Concordia, Kansas (July 11, 2019)………Thursday’s “Chad McDaniel Memorial,” round two of “Mid-America Midget Week” from the Concordia High Banks, has been cancelled.

A combination of wet grounds from previous precipitation that have created parking difficulties, plus track safety concerns, have forced cancellation of the event.

“‘Mid-America Midget Week” continues for two-straight nights at Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway on Friday-Saturday, July 12-13 for the “Midwest Midget Championship.” The mini-series concludes this Sunday, July 14, at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Sweet Springs, Missouri.

Logan Seavey, of Sutter, Calif., won Tuesday’s “Mid-America Midget Week” opener at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla.

