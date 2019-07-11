ISMA Heads to Jukasa Motor Speedway for $5,000 to Win Queenston Chevy 50 this Saturday

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 11, 2019) – The International Supermodified Association (ISMA) is excited to be back at Jukasa Motor Speedway on Saturday July 13, 2019. Jukasa is a beautiful 5/8 mile paved oval about one hour west of Buffalo, NY in Ontario, Canada. A highly competitive field is planned for the 50-lap, $5,000 to win ISMA Opener.

ISMA was at Jukasa in 2018 and Dan Bowes in the No. 25 came out on top. Dan set a new track record (15.100, 149 mph average speed) and drove flawlessly to move from ninth to first in his No. 25 Supermodified.

In 2019, ISMA has been given the opportunity to improve on the existing Bowes record. The Bowes No. 25 will be in attendance this Saturday seeking to duplicate his effort. Kyle Edwards No. 11E will be in attendance seeking to follow up on his 2018 championship season.

Jon McKennedy, the 2017 ISMA Champion, will be driving the Pam and Lee Vinal No. 21 Super. This is the same car Jon drove in his championship 2017 season. Jon is always a threat to win.

Former champion Ben Seitz will be competing in the Dan Soule No. 32 entry. Ben won the championship in 2014 driving the Dick Bein No. 17. Tim Jedrzejek will be driving the Howie Lane No. 97. Lane Racing will also have a second car in the field, the No. 9 driven by Ohioan Denny Fisher.

Mike Ordway Jr, in the Clyde and Susan Booth No. 61 entry, will undoubtedly be a strong competitor after a suspension failure took him out of the running in the 2018 Jukasa event. The Booth entry, with Mike behind the wheel, is a threat to win any time it is in attendance. Chris Perley who is at the top of the all-time ISMA win list with 73 wins, will be driving the No. 11 for Vic Miller.

Brad Lichty will have three entries in the field. The No. 84 will be driven by 2012 season champion Mike Lichty, a strong competitor everywhere and especially good on high speed tracks like Jukasa. Ryan Coniam will be driving Brad’s second entry; and his third entry, the No. 74, will be piloted by Ohio’s Moe Lilje.

Mark Sammut, of London, Ontario, will have two entries. Mark is an extremely strong competitor who is always in the hunt at the end. There will be five Canadians in the field which include Sammut’s No. 78, Mike Ling in the No. 78L, Dave McKnight in the No. 70, Coniam in the No. 48 and Lichty in the No. 84.

Without question this event with six ISMA champions, vying for a $5,000 to win payday, will be an event to see. You can never count out others in the field such as Ohio’s Rich Reid who will be piloting his brand new Jim Bodnar built chassis, or New York’s Nick Cappelli who is returning to ISMA competition. These competitors are among the drivers who will be competing for their first ISMA win of the 2019 season on the road to the championship.

Join us on Saturday, July 13 to enjoy the excitement of ISMA Supermodifieds at the beautiful Jukasa Motor Speedway. Pit gates open at 1:00 pm, grandstands open at 3:00 pm and racing starts at 5:30 PM.