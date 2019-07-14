Saturday Portion of Grizzly Nationals Rained Out

From Bryan Hulbert

BELGRADE, Mont. (July 13, 2019) – For the ninth time in 2019, Mother Nature has stepped in and put an early end to racing action with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network with the final night of the Grizzly Nationals at Gallatin Speedway falling to rain.

A field of 30 drivers drew in just before the rain moved in. All drivers in attendance have received show-up points. The race will not be rescheduled.

The next event on the lineup for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is another pairing with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region at Big Sky Speedway for the Battle at Big Sky on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. The event is promoted by Track Enterprises. Two-day discounted passes are on sale at http://www.trackenterprises.com. Raceday prices are $25 per night with kids 12 and under admitted free into the grandstands.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 2,148; 2. John Carney II 2,354; 3. Blake Hahn 2,334; 4. Matt Covington 2,323; 5. Scott Bogucki 2,300; 6. Roger Crockett 2,197; 7. Robbie Price 2,087; 8. Harli White 2,022; 9. Jordon Mallett 1,951; 10. Alex Hill 1,806; 11. Tucker Doughty 1,788; 12. Jamie Ball 1,063; 13. Seth Bergman 826; 14. Jason Solwold 633; 15. Colton Heath 604;