All Stars will invade four tracks in four days

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 24, 2019) – After taking a break in the schedule to allow teams the opportunity to participate in the historic Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will return to competition during the coming weekend, set to invade four tracks in four days while chasing a total winner’s share equalling $46,000.

The big money weekend will blast-off officially on Thursday evening, July 25, at the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Joining the ranks of the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, Tony Stewart’s All Stars will battle for a $5,000 top prize during their visit to the Badger State; the first and only trip to Wisconsin for the traveling All Stars in 2019. Unfortunately, all prior attempts to visit Wisconsin this season were washed away by Mother Nature.

After a six hour tow west, the All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their four-race weekend on Friday night, July 26, at the state-of-the-art Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota. The first of two five-figure paydays on the weekend, the All Stars will battle for a $10,000 winner’s share during their visit to southern Minnesota, and much like their stint in Wisconsin, the All Stars will not return to the Land of 10,000 Lakes in 2019.

A pair of starts in the Hawkeye State will conclude the four-day, All Star jaunt through the Midwest including a visit to the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 27, followed by a stop at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Sunday, July 28. Saving the biggest event for last, of course, Sunday’s visit to 34 Raceway will feature the highly-anticipated Inaugural Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race awarding a grand prize equalling $26,000.

Defending Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 champion and current Series point leader, Aaron Reutzel, will lead the All Star charge into the Midwest on Thursday afternoon. The Clute, Texas-native sits on top of the current standings with a 12-point advantage over six-time Series champion, Dale Blaney. In addition, Reutzel is the current win leader with the All Star Circuit of Champions, scoring six victories thus far in 2019, most recently claiming a victory at Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York, on Friday night, July 12.

Speed Shift TV, the official online broadcast partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, will be on hand to broadcast the first three nights of the four-race swing. Those unable to make the journey to Plymouth, Jackson Motorplex and Knoxville can still watch live via www.speedshifttv.com.

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the official television home of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, will be on hand to capture action from Jackson Motorplex, Knoxville Raceway and 34 Raceway during the coming weekend, each to be replayed via tape-delay broadcast later this year.

MAVTV Motorsports Network Air Dates/Times:

7/26/2019 Jackson Motorplex 9/22/2019 8:00 PM 9/22/2019 11:00 PM

7/27/2019 Knoxville Raceway 9/29/2019 8:00 PM 9/29/2019 11:00 PM

7/28/2019 34 Raceway 10/6/2019 8:00 PM 10/6/2019 11:00 PM

Those seeking additional news and notes pertaining to gate times and ticket prices should visit each facility live on the Web at www.plymouthdtr.com, www.jacksonmotorplex.com, www.knoxvilleraceway.com, and www.34raceway.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 7/14/2019):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 2538

2. Dale Blaney – 2526

3. Cory Eliason – 2440

4. Paul McMahan – 2418

5. Brock Zearfoss – 2374

6. Greg Wilson – 2352

7. Gerard McIntyre – 2294

8. Skylar Gee – 2202

9. George Hobaugh – 2012

10. Spencer Bayston – 1408