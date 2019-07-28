REINHARDT SCORES FOURTH 360 SPRINT CAR WIN WITH LAST-LAP PASS

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Kyle Reinhardt of Neptune City, N.J., came into Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night as the 360 sprint car points leader by just 10 markers over Jason Shultz of Carlisle.

Late in the 25-lap feature race Reinhardt was going to be happy with a second-place finish but things changed in a hurry and instead he picked up his fourth win of the season with a last-lap pass by Colby Womer of Mt. Pleasant Mills at the wheel of the Westbrook Enterprises No. 1W.

Ken Duke of Selinsgrove won his second 305 sprint car feature in a row at the track.

Shaun Miller of Millerstown, who turned many laps in a pro stock at Selinsgrove, returned to win the 20-lap limited late model feature.

Tom Brunson of Middleburg won the 12-lap roadrunner nightcap.

Selinsgrove Speedway will be back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, with the re-scheduled Kids Night from June. The 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners will be in action in addition to a classic race car display by the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing on Heller’s Gas Night. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.

Front row starter Colby Womer blasted into the sprint car feature lead followed by Adam Carberry, Ryan Kissinger, Derek Locke and Kyle Reinhardt.

Reinhardt, who started eighth, was fast early in the race and was quickly up to third. Reinhardt caught Carberry for second and started tracking down Womer.

Kissinger dove under Carberry off of turn four for third but the pair tangled in the second turn bringing out the caution. This moved Chad Layton and Steve Buckwalter into the top five with Jason Shultz stalking the pair.

Womer got a great restart and left the battle for second to Reinhardt and Locke. Running fourth, Layton slowed and stopped in turn four, slowing the field again.

Locke, who has been fast but unlucky lately continued to dog Reinhardt as Shultz raced into fourth.

With two laps to go Reinhardt drew to Womer’s tail tank. Womer bobbled on the last lap giving Reinhardt the opening he needed to take the lead and win.

Womer, Locke, Shultz and Buckwalter rounded out the top five.

360 sprint car heats were won by Womer and Locke.

Tyler Reinhardt and Kruz Kepner led the 305 sprint car field to the start/finish line with Keith Prutzman, Devin Adams and Ken Duke in tow.

The field was slowed on lap eight when Kepner hit the second turn fence.

Duke started to dog the Prutzman car and on lap 10 Duke was in second. Within three laps Duke caught T. Reinhardt and on lap 14 drove by him off of turn two for the lead. Then Wally Eschenhaur brought out the caution on lap 15.

Duke ran the rest of the distance untested winning by 4.035 seconds over T. Reinhardt, Prutzman, Devin Adams and Doug Dodson.

The heats for the 305 sprint cars went to, Doug Dodson, T. Reinhardt, Prutzman and Adams. The B-Main was won by Dominic Melair.

Jim Yoder and Todd Snook shared the front row of the limited late model feature with Yoder grabbing the lead. Matt Cochran, Troy Miller, and Devin Frey rounded out the top five.

In the early laps Yoder opened a sizable lead with the father-son combo of Troy and Shaun Miller battling for fourth place. Shaun broke free and worked his way into second. The caution flag flew on lap 12 for Troy, who stopped on the track.

Shaun Miller tested Yoder high, passing the veteran down the backstretch. Almost immediately, the red flag stopped the action as Derrick German slammed the outside wall. He was not injured.

After the restart, Cochran and Yoder started a high speed battle for second exchanging the position over the next couple of laps. With a clear track in front of him, Shaun Miller raced to the checkered flag over Jim Yoder, Cochran, Andrew Yoder and Snook.

A. Yoder, Snook, and Tim Krape were victorious in the limited late model heats.

Tom Brunson grabbed the roadrunner lead followed by Keith Bissinger, Smith Cope, Curtis Lawton and Jake Jones. Brunson opened a sizable lead but Bissinger slowly chipped away with Cope on his rear bumper.

Jim Collier slammed the fence bringing out the yellow on the last lap.

Brunson wired the field, his second win of the season followed by Bissinger, Cope, Lawton, and Jones.

Roadrunner heats were won by Bissinger and Brunson.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY – 27 July 2019

360 Sprint Cars – 17 Entries

25-Lap A-Main: 1) 1W Kyle Reinhardt 2) 19 Colby Womer 3) 77 Derek Locke 4) 29 Jason Shultz 5) 7 Steve Buckwalter 6) 33W Michael Walter 7) 10 Joe Kata 8) 49 Mallie Shuster 9) 66 Ryan Kissinger 10) 00 Chris Frank 11) 1 Jake Hummel 12) 07 Curt Stroup 13) 91 David Quackenbush 14) 20 Jim Shuster 15) 35 Chad Layton 16) 47 Adam Carberry 17) 17 Jason Wagner

Heat Winners: Colby Womer, Derek Locke

305 Sprint Cars – 32 Entries

20-Lap A-Main: 1) 67 Ken Duke 2) 4 Tyler Reinhardt 3) 28 Keith Prutzman 4) 99A Devin Adams 5) 20 Doug Dodson 6) 44 Dave Brown 7) 99 Cale Reigle 8) 92 Dylan Proctor 9) 38 Larry McVay 10) 69 Landon Price 11) 56 Jake Frye 12) 75 Dillon Shatzer 13) 80 Dave Wickham 14) 46 Mike Alleman 15) 53 Jimmy White 16) 17K Kyle Keen 17) 79 Ian Cumens 18) 51 Dave Graber 19) 2 Erin Statler 20) 55 Dominic Melair 21) 107 Colton Hoover 22) 19B Will Brunson 23) 24 Dan Leaper 24) 5 Wally Eshenhaur 25) 71 Josh Spicer 26) 19 Kruz Kepner

Heat Winners: Doug Dodson, Tyler Reinhardt, Keith Prutzman, Devin Adams

B-Main Winner: Dominic Melair