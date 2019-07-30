Seven Races Set for Live Audio Broadcasts Via RacinBoys This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 29, 2019) – Seven races will be aired live via the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network this weekend as August gets off to a hot start.

All three nights of the 29th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, a trio of United Rebel Sprint Series races and a Wicked Energy Gum Focus Midget Series show will have live audio broadcasts at RacinBoys,com.

The 360 Knoxville Nationals runs Thursday through Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, where the top 360ci winged sprint car drivers in the country converge for the marquee event.

The URSS ventures to Thayer County Speedway in Deschler, Neb., on Wednesday before invading Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kan., on Friday and Saturday. There is also a practice night on Thursday at Belleville High Banks.

The Wicked Energy Gum Focus Midget Series heads to River City Speedway in St. Helens, Wash., on Saturday.

The 360 Knoxville Nationals and all three URSS races are free to listen to for members. A RacinBoys membership is free. The Wicked Energy Gum Focus Midget Series is free for RacinBoys All Access or On-Demand subscribers.

Additionally, RacinBoys will produce PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group this weekend.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country each Friday and Saturday night.

Events around the country this weekend include: the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in Missouri; the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget Series in Pennsylvania; the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League in Missouri; the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series in Wisconsin; and ASCS regional competition in Arkansas and Montana to name a few.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

