Classic Weekend Tickets Remain On-Sale; Pickup Planned for Week of August 19

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 1, 2019) – With just one month remaining until the 63rd edition of Bud Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway, tickets remain on sale for the three day show set for August 30 thru September 1 with pickup available no later than August 19.

New in 2019, Classic Weekend will open with a huge show on Friday, August 30 headlined by the Dave London Memorial 50 for the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series while also featuring ‘Pole Day’ time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 350 Supers.

Adult general admission for Friday is $15. Children ages 6 to 16 will be admitted for $10, pit passes are $40 and a ‘VIP’ pass to Oswego’s suites and sky deck is set at $75.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to Central New York for the fourth running of the 150-lap, $12,000 to win Toyota Mod Classic presented by McDonald’s. The Bud Light ISMA Supernationals 60 for the Winged Supers will co-headline.

General admission tickets for Saturday’s show are $45 for adults or $25 for children. Pit passes are set at $60 while VIP seating is $125. Reserved seating is also available for this gigantic program at $50.

A tradition for the past sixty two years, Classic Weekend will draw to a close on Sunday with the 63rd running of the Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds plus the Bud Light Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS and a 35-lap ‘Classic’ for the 350 Supermodifieds.

General admission for Classic Sunday remains at $55 in 2019. GA seating for children is $25, and reserved seating is $60. Pit passes are available for the 200 at $70 along with the VIP option which is $125.

Three-day packages are being offered for general admission, reserved seating, and pit. Three day Classic GA is $100, three day classic reserved is $105, and three day Classic pit passes are $135. Seniors will receive a $6 discount on all ticket options.

Classic tickets may be purchased by phoning the speedway box office at (315)-342-0646 or sending an email to oswegospeedway@gmail.com. Please continue to check the Oswego Speedway website at OswegoSpeedway.com for updated information on ticket pickup.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

Classic Weekend Individual Pricing:

Friday, August 30 (Sunoco New York Super Stock Series Dave London Memorial 50, Budweiser International Classic 200 Time Trials, Bud Light Classic 75 Time Trials, 350 Supermodified Classic Time Trials) – Adult GA: $15 – Child: $10 – Pits: $40 – VIP: $75

Saturday, August 31 (NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic 150 presented by McDonald’s, Bud Light ISMA Supernationals 60) – Adult GA: $45 – Child $25 – Res: $50 – Pits: $60 – VIP: $125

Sunday, September 1 (Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, Bud Light Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, 350 Supermodified Classic 35) – Adult GA: $55 – Child $25 – Res: $60 – Pits $70 – VIP $125

Classic Weekend Combos:

3 Day Classic GA – $100 (Senior – $94)

3 Day Classic Reserved – $105 (Senior – $99)

3 Day Classic Pit – $135