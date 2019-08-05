TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Returns to Harris Speedway Saturday

Inside Line Promotions

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 5, 2019) – There are only a half dozen races remaining this season for the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour and the battle atop the championship standings is tight.

Jake Karklin is in the lead position with Brandon McLain and John Karklin within striking distance as the next series event is this Saturday at Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C.

Jake Karklin captured the first event of the season at the oval. Karklin has earned a podium finish in all but one race this year. His result in that one race was a fourth-place showing.

McLain and John Karklin have also been impressive and consistent.

Meanwhile the hottest driver on the series is defending series champion Steve Surniak, who has won each of the last two races to become the first repeat winner of the season. Jake Karklin, John Karklin, Jake McLain and Nick Tucker are also feature winners this year.

Grandstand tickets are $15 and pit passes are $30.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Steve Surniak – 2 (311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on July 27 and Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C., on Aug. 3); Jake Karklin – 1 (Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on May 18); John Karklin – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., on July 6); Jake McLain – 1 (Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, N.C., on June 21); and Nick Tucker – 1 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27)

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C.

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.