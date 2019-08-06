Badger Midgets, MSA Sprints, Legends Sunday at Angell Park

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, WI Aug. 6–Racing action continues this Sunday Night Aug. 11 at Angell Park Speedway with the running of the “Open Wheel Showdown”. The three divisions competing will be the: Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, MSA Sprint Cars Series and the Wisconsin Legend Dirt Racing Series.

During the most recent Angell Park event two weeks ago, Jordan Mattson became the 164th different midget feature winner in the tracks 73-year history. History could repeat it’s self this Sunday as the top four in Badger points are all seeking career feature win#1 at Angell Park!

Series points leader Jack Routson has yet to finish on the podium this season at the track, despite a series leading four feature wins at three different tracks. Chase McDermand who trails Routson by 88-points entering the event was the runner-up to Mattson. Third place Zach Boden has two fourth place finishes and eight career 600 Micro feature victories at the track. Fourth place Ryan Probst notched his first career fast time at APS, on July 28 and has a runner-up finish at the track in June.

The two remaining Sunday Night Angell Park Speedway events this season are: Aug. 18 Miller Cornfest Racing Classic (Badger Midgets, IRA Sprints, Legends); and Sep. 1 Kevin Doty Classic (Badger Midgets, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars). Grandstand seating opens at 4:30 pm; practice at 5:30 pm, with racing to follow.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 1062; 2. Chase McDermand 974; 3. Zach Boden 877; 4. Ryan Probst 830; 5. Kevin Olson 811; 6. Scott Hatton 789; 7. Mike Stroik 623; 8. Jeff Zelinski 589; 9. Brian Peterson 585; 10. Jordan Mattson 569.