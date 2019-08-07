GUARDINO LEADS USAC WEST COAST SPRINTS TO SANTA MARIA’S “33RD BUD STANFIELD MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 6, 2019… The chase for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car championship resumes this Saturday, August 10th, at Santa Maria Raceway. Promoted by Nick Duggan, the “33rd Annual Bud Stanfield Memorial” is the third of four appearances at “The West’s Best Short Track.” The action packed card will also feature the USAC Western States Midgets, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, and the WRA Vintage Cars. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates at Santa Maria Raceway will open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, BILLY BOAT: FRAC-0375S, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHERS & FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

Saturday’s event honors Bud Stanfield, a former driver, race car builder, and crew chief at Santa Maria. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Bud built Stock Cars in the late 1950s and wrenched for Al Smith’s Super Modified. When the Santa Maria track opened in 1964, Stanfield served as crew chief for several teams and later drove in the Limited Stock Car division. In 1978, Bud started a family owned Modified and Sprint Car team for his sons Ed and Allen. The low budget team built their own cars for several years and enjoyed moderate success. Unable to find the sponsorship needed to rebuild the team’s equipment, Stanfield became the crew chief for Mike Knopf. Driving the Larabee Brothers Coors Racing Sprint Car, Knopf had immediate results with several fast times and strong finishes. Unfortunately, on July 14, 1984, Bud was struck by an out of control sprinter that came off the track. After having brain surgery and spending a month in a coma, Stanfield would later succumb to his injuries. Since then, Santa Maria Raceway continues to honor the memory of a racer’s racer- Bud Stanfield.

To date, Santa Maria Raceway has held thirty-nine West Coast Sprint Car events and Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with six victories. On August 12, 2017, Max Adams lowered the series track record to 13.384, just above the all-time 360 record of 13.354 by “Showtime” Danny Sheridan on September 11, 2004. Defending champion Austin Liggett topped the April 28th main event and current point leader Tristan Guardino was victorious on June 15th. The series wins list at Santa Maria is at the end of this release.

Entering the tenth point race, there have been six different winners. Tristan Guardino leads the series with three triumphs while Austin Liggett has two victories on the season. Brody Roa, Jake Swanson, Chase Johnson, and Troy Rutherford have posted one win as rain claimed the May 18th show at Petaluma.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) heads to Santa Maria with a stout 143-point lead over the competition. Driving the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino has won the last two races, including Santa Maria’s “Ron Otto Memorial” on June 15th. At press time, the point leader has three feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 82 feature laps led. Tristan is tied with Peter Murphy and Jace Vander Weerd for seventh on the series win list and will be looking to add the “Stanfield Memorial” to his resume.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) ranks second in the championship point standings. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons placed sixth in the “Otto Memorial.” To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and six top-10 finishes to his credit. This Saturday, Ryan will have his sights on the third USAC West Coast victory of his career.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, CA) sits third in the USAC West Coast point chase. Racing the family owned #88 Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw finished ninth in the Santa Maria feature on June 15th. At press time, the versatile driver has recorded one heat race victory and four top-10 finishes in the campaign. Koen will be looking to earn his first USAC victory at the “Bud Stanfield Memorial.”

After charging from nineteenth to tenth at Santa Maria, Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA) has climbed to fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #43 C&G Farms / Fabwerx Maxim, Mayhew is the leading rookie contender on the strength of one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award and two top-10 finishes. The 2017 Perris Young Gun Sprint Car Champion will have her sights on her first USAC win this Saturday night.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) is fifth in the West Coast point standings. Piloting the Arizona based John Grau / Mike Burkhart owned #34AZ Stratis Construction / KSE Custom Drywall DRC, Swanson briefly led at Santa Maria before running second to Guardino. To date, the 2017 Champion has posted one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, four top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led to his credit. Jake is tied with Davey Pombo and Jake Swanson for thirteenth in series wins and will be a favorite to claim the victory at Santa Maria.

Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. J.J. Ringo (Morgan Hill, CA), Slater Helt (Harrisonville, MO), Tanner Boul (Auberry, CA), and Gage Rucker (Truxton, MO) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Austin Liggett, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Austin Ervine, Troy Rutherford, T.J. Smith, Cody Majors, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, Steve Hix, Brandon Wiley, Ryan Stolz, Tom Hendricks, James Herrera, Brent Owens, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett.

BUD STANFIELD MEMORIAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS: 2000-Greg Porte, 2004-Danny Sheridan, 2005-Peter Murphy, 2006-Davey Pombo, 2007-Greg Porte, 2008-Danny Faria Jr., 2009-Peter Murphy, 2010-T.J. Smith, 2011-Danny Sheridan, 2012-Ryan Bernal, 2013-Richard Vander Weerd, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Jace Vander Weerd, 2017-Max Adams, 2008-Ryan Bernal.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Tristan Guardino, 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Brody Roa, 1- Troy Rutherford, 1-Jake Swanson.

SANTA MARIA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 6-Ryan Bernal, 5-Richard Vander Weerd, 3-Tristan Guardino, 3-Peter Murphy, 3-Danny Sheridan, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Danny Faria Jr., 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-Austin Liggett, 2-T.J. Smith, 1-Max Adams, 1-Greg Alexander, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Craig Stidham, 1-Ryan Timmons.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino-598, 2. Ryan Timmons-455, 3. Koen Shaw-420, 4. Hannah Mayhew-320, 5. Jake Swanson-318, 6. Austin Liggett-308, 7. Danny Faria Jr.-294, 8. Austin Ervine-293, 9. Troy Rutherford-290, 10. T.J. Smith-289, 11. Cody Majors-266, 12. Ricky Kirkbride-255, 13. J.J. Ringo-255, 14. Steve Hix-250, 15. Slater Helt-241, 16. Michael Faccinto-231, 17. Ryan Bernal-206, 18. Tanner Boul-191, 19. Kyle Edwards-178, 20. Brandon Wiley-172.