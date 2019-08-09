Photo Gallery: Thursday at the 2019 Knoxville Nationals Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, World of Outlaws David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) (l to r) Rex Lejeune from Attica Raceway Park, Steve Beitler from Skagit Speedway, Larry Boos from Eldora Speedway, and Steve Sinclair from the Interstate Racing Association and Wilmot Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Drivers meeting. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Lance Dewease. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Lance Dewease and the Don Kreitz team prepare for hot laps at Knoxville Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Davey Brown. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Daryn Pittman. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Shane Stewart in discussion before hot laps on Thursday night. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Andrew Scheuerle. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Tyler Courtney. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Johnson Racing crew chief Phillip Dietz making final adjustments before hot laps. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Bobby Mincer (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kraig Kinser (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brad Sweet (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Shaffer. (Mark Funderburk photo) Thomas Kennedy (21K) and Tyler Courtney (71BC) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Clint Garner (40) and Mason Daniel (33M) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Lance Dewease (Serena Dalhamer photo) Joey Saldana. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parker Price-Miller (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and David Gravel (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Lance Dewease (#69K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney (#71BC) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney (#71BC) and Sye Lynch (#92). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and David Gravel (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Carson Macedo (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Tim Shaffer (#49X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brock Zearfoss (#70) and David Gravel (#41) racing for the lead on Thursday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) Lance Dewease (#69K) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1) and Brock Zearfoss (#70). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parker Price-Miller (#71) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Mason Daniel (#33) and Clint Garner (#40). (Mark Funderburk photo) Clint Garner (#40) and Scott Bogucki (#28). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sye Lynch (#92) and Carson Macedo (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Martin (44) and Bill Balog (17BX) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Second place finisher Brad Sweet, winner David Gravel, and third place Carson Macedo. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel with Jax Johnson in victory lane at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel with the Jason Johnson Racing Team in victory lane at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet, David Gravel, and Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel with Jax Johnson in victory lane at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parker Price-Miller (Mike Campbell Photo) Brian Paulus. (Mike Campbell photo) Brock Zearfoss. (Mike Campbell photo) Joey Saldana. (Mike Campbell photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mike Campbell photo) Shane Golobic. (Mike Campbell photo) David Gravel (#41) and Sye Lynch (#92). (Mike Campbell photo) Brock Zearfoss (#70), Brad Sweet (#49), Lance Dewease (#69K) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mike Campbell photo) Knoxville Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Related Stories: T.J.’s Takeaways from Thursday at the Knoxville Nationals Gravel Holds Off Sweet for Thursday Victory at Knxoville Reutzel Earns Pole Position for Nationals Finale Brian Brown Remains Undefeated During 2019 Season at Knoxville 2013 Knoxville Nationals / Southern Iowa Speed Week Coverage Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery