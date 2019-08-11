COLE DUNCAN WINS 2ND “410” SPRINT CAR FEATURE OF 2019 AT SHARON

by Mike Leone

Hartford, OH August 10, 2019 Another beautiful Saturday night allowed Sharon Speedway to finally pull ahead of Mother Nature at nine to eight in the 90th anniversary season on Kams Electric Service Night.

It hasn’t been the greatest season for Ohio standout Cole Duncan, but the Grove City resident has done well in his limited, albeit it six-hour roundtrips to Sharon Speedway in 2019. Duncan picked up the May 11 season opening FAST-sanctioned “410” Sprint Car $3,000 win back on May 11 and finished third in the “Lou Blaney Memorial” All Star-sanctioned on July 6. On Saturday night, Duncan returned to Sharon and led all 30 laps in pretty convincing fashion for another $3,000 payday.

The 27-year-old went fourth to first on the opening lap and navigated lapped traffic to perfection to take the checkered flag first by a comfortable 4.248 seconds in his Ohio Heating/Helms Construction/Motor City-sponsored #22. Fresh off winning $12,000 last Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway, May 20 Sharon winner, A.J. Flick, came home second. Friday night Lernerville Speedway winner, Jack Sodeman, Jr., was third for the second straight week. Two-time 2019 winner, Dave Blaney, raced from ninth to fourth over 14th starting George Hobaugh. Completing the top 10 were Adam Kekich in his 2019 debut, Carl Bowser, Michigan Dan McCarron, Jeremy Kornbau from 19th, and Frankie Nervo. Blaney set fast time overall against the 27-car field in qualifying with a lap of 13.432. Heat winners were McCarron, Kekich, and Dan Kuriger, while Kornbau won the last chance B main.

Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars (30 laps, $3,000 to-win): 1. COLE DUNCAN (22) 2. A.J. Flick (2) 3. Jack Sodeman, Jr. (23Jr) 4. Dave Blaney (98H) 5. George Hobaugh (40) 6. Adam Kekich (5K) 7. Carl Bowser (11) 8. Dan McCarron (22M) 9. Jeremy Kornbau (27K) 10. Frankie Nervo (21N) 11. Darren Pifer (23) 12. Davey Jones (76) 13. Brent Matus (33) 14. Michael Bauer (46) 15. Russ Sansosti (23s) 16. Cody Bova (20B) 17. Eric L. Williams (4w) 18. Brett Brunkenhoefer (Kish 47) 19. Dale Blaney (Stafford 4N) 20. Logan McCandless (29M) 21. Andy Feil (08) 22. Andy Priest (McCandless 7N) 23. Dan Shetler (7K) 24. Dan Kuriger (08). DNQ: Shawn Smith (Matus 13), Lance Christie (Kish 45), George Englert (11x).