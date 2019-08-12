Single Day Gold Cup Tickets on Sale August 15th

By Troy Hennig

Chico, CA (Aug 12, 2019) …. The Fastest Four Nights of dirt track racing, the 66th Gold Cup Race of Champions, is quickly approaching. The traditional event showcases the best winged sprint car drivers over four consecutive nights at the famed Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. This can’t miss event begins Wednesday September 4th and runs through Saturday September 7th.

Gold Cup single day reserved, and general admission tickets go on sale Thursday August 15, 2019 at 9 AM. For reserved seating you must call the office at 530-350-7275. Reserved tickets are not available online. Reserved seating includes the entire main grandstand and seating in the top half of the bleachers in Turn 1 and Turn 4. The four-day package is also still available. Purchase both a Friday and Saturday reserved ticket and get a Free fan pit pass.

General admission tickets are available by phone or online and include seating in the lower half of the bleachers in Turn 1 and Turn 4 only. These seats are on a first come first serve basis. Kids 11 and under are free on Wednesday and Thursday only.

All reserved and general admission tickets will also be available at the gate each night beginning at 5PM and from 9 AM to 4 PM daily in the ticket office at the track the week of Gold Cup.

Prices are as follows. Reserved Seating, Wed. $25, Thurs $30, Friday $45, and Saturday $55. General admission, Wed. $15, Thurs $20, Friday $30, and Saturday $40. Kids are free Wed and Thursday. Kids are $15 both Friday and Saturday.

Many activities for the 66th Gold Cup are planned to include the Christmas themed Black Light party on Thursday, the Clyde Lamar Golf Tournament on Friday, and the world-famous Chili Feed and Miss Gold Cup Bikini contest.

Just a quick reminder to get your 2020 Gold Cup Reservation Form prior to our October 14thColumbus Day sale. You are eligible to renew your existing 4-day package, but a form is still required and must be received by Friday October 11th. The form is now online on our track website and will be available at the track during the week of the Gold Cup Race.

More information is available at www.silverdollarspeedway.com