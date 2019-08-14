Kids Race and Halloween in August Autograph Night at Ohsweken

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 14, 2019) – All kids who wear costumes to the track will be admitted free and will have the chance to “trick or treat” when all fans are invited to meet their favourite drivers on track at intermission for autographs, pictures and plenty of candy. The grandstands will also be full of fans who supported the Kids Race organization to benefit the Canadian National Autism Foundation by purchasing race tickets through the organization.

Regular adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. Race time is 7:30pm. The pit gates open at 5:00pm before the main grandstand opens at 6:00pm. For the full schedule of Ohsweken Speedway events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints Cars

Following his second win of the season last week, Mississauga’s Mack DeMan is the point leader in the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car division. However, DeMan announced last week he will miss Friday’s race due to a personal trip abroad. Entering the event Dylan Westbrook is just 11 points back of the lead while Cory Turner moved to within 12 points of Westbrook with a second-place finish last week. Jim Huppunen sits third and is 27 points back of Westbrook for second and 38 points back of the lead. Ryan Turner rounds out the top-five in the standings and is 55 points off the division lead.

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars

Jesse Costa opened a 16-point lead at the top of the standings with his third Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Car win of the season last Friday. Lucas Smith of Brantford, Ont. is Costa’s closest challenger and has four top-five finishes this year. Three points behind Smith is Mount Brydges, Ont. driver Nick Sheridan, who has earned a pair of wins as part of his seven top-five results this year. Ten points back of Sheridan is Fonthill, Ont. native Steven Beckett who has yet to score a win, but has claimed eight top-10 finishes throughout the season. Rounding out the top-five is Paul Klager, who is 70 points back of the division lead.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Dave Bailey’s lead at the top of the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks shrunk – albeit marginally – last week when he finished fourth, but he still holds a substantial 48-point lead. Trevor DeBoer currently sits in second and will continue to try and eat into Bailey’s sizeable advantage again this week. Ryan Beagle of Vittoria sits third in the standings with a five-point advantage over last week’s winner and Jerseyville native Logan Shwedyk. Ken Sargent, rounds out the top-five, 26 pints back of Shwedyk after a second-place finish last week.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

In the HRW Automotive Mini Stock division, Kyle Wert extended his lead to 22 points over Tim DeBoer after claiming his fifth win of the season last Friday night. The Ancaster, Ont. based driver has finished in the top-10 nine times in 11 starts this season while DeBoer has 10 top-10 finishes, but has not yet scored a win this season. Third in the standings, is Dusty DeBoer, 14 points behind Tim. Waterdown’s Tristan Da Silva sits fourth at the moment, 60 points off the division lead and with a 24-point cushion over Wayde Thorne, who raced last week in a borrowed car from the Buchwald racing team.

About Jibs Action Sports: Jibs Action Sports opened in 2010 to supply customers with a great choice of freestyle skate park equiment. Jibs is now one of Canada's best suppliers of BMX bikes, freestyle scooters, and skateboards.

About MavTV Canada’s All North Racing Powered by Pinty’s

Ohsweken Speedway is excited to announce its Friday Night Excitement racing will be the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing will visit Ohsweken for six live broadcasts that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 31, June 21, July 22, July 23, August 30 and September 14. These broadcasts include both nights of the Northern Summer Nationals featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu as well as the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken's weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks.

