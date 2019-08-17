Tyler Thompson Wins August 16th Grays Harbor ISCS Thriller; Fourth Different Winner Of Speedweek

By Ben Deatherage

Elma, Washington- For the first time in 2019 the cars and stars of the Interstate Sprint Car Series crossed the Columbia River into the state of Washington. Friday, August 16th had the series travel to Grays Harbor Raceway, in Elma, Washington. Twenty-two entries comprised of the field with teams from the states of Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho.

Cottage Grove, Oregon’s Kinzer Cox paced the field for quite some time in the main event. Cox maintained the position until lap eleven when he was overtaken by Kelsey Carpenter, of Burlington, in traffic. Carpenter attempted to establish a sizable gap over potential contenders but couldn’t quite get away from them.

Tyler Thompson, from Harrisburg, Oregon, worked his way to Carpenter and made the pass for the coveted top spot on lap sixteen. Just as Thompson began to pull away but a stoppage on the nineteenth circuit bunched the field up. It turned out to be the lone caution of the race and put a strong emphasis on the restart.

Tyler had no issues reestablishing a commanding lead and blazed the trail the rest of the distance. It marked the second occasion that Thompson has won at GHR with ISCS. He is now level with Tanner Holmes for all-time series and speedweek wins.

Kelsey Carpenter posted a second-place finish in the Bill Rude owned entry. Castro Valley, California youngster Emily Williams recorded an incredible third-place result over fourth finishing Tanner Holmes, of Jacksonville, Oregon. Rounding up the top five was Kinzer Cox, in fifth.

The field was split into three separate groups. Earning quick time awards were Sutherlin rookie Nickye Mendenhall, Tyler Thompson, and Kelsey Carpenter. Kelsey Carpenter established a new track record with a lap of 12.963 seconds. Achieving heat race victories were Emily Williams, Sean Johnson of Covington, and Lake Stevens’ Eric Turner.

The 2019 ISCS Week Of Speed has one last bout to determine the champion. The series will remain at Grays Harbor Raceway, in Elma, on Saturday, August 17th. Front Gates open at 5:30 PM with racing beginning at 7:00. Tickets are $16.00 for Adults (18+), Juniors (17-7)/Seniors (62+)/Active Military $12.00, Kids (6 & Under) FREE, and Premium Seating for $22.00. For more information, be sure and log on to www.graysharborraceway.com.

Race Results:

ISCS Speedweek Race #5

Friday, August 16th, 2019

Grays Harbor Raceway

Elma, Washington

Group Qualifying: Nickye Mendenhall (1), Tyler Thompson (2), Kelsey Carpenter (3)

Heat Race Winners: Emily Williams (1), Sean Johnson (2), Eric Turner (3)

A-Feature: 1. Tyler Thompson; 2. Kelsey Carpenter; 3. Emily Williams; 4. Tanner Holmes; 5. Kinzer Cox; 6. Sean Johnson; 7. Shane Forte; 8. Eric Turner; 9. Bill Rude; 10. Enrique Jamie; 11. Steven Snawder; 12. Ashleigh Johnson; 13. Raquel Ivie; 14. Cory Swatzina; 15. Tyler Driever; 16. Anthony Pope; 17. Brett McGhie; 18. Trent Estes; 19. Morgan Burks; 20. Nickye Mendenhall; 21. Tyrell Mead; 22. Michael Bollinger

2019 ISCS Speedweek Schedule:

August 12th-Coos Bay Speedway-Coos Bay, OR (Tanner Holmes)

August 13th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, OR (Jake Wheeler)

August 14th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, OR (Tanner Holmes)

August 15th-Sunset Speedway Park-Banks, OR (Tanner Holmes)

August 16th-Grays Harbor Raceway-Elma, WA (Tyler Thompson)

August 17th-Grays Harbor Raceway-Elma, WA