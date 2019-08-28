Back to School Backpack Night at Ohsweken on August 30

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 28, 2019) – After a thrilling night of action last Friday, Ohsweken Speedway is eagerly awaiting a return to action on August 30 when Pinty’s Delicious Foods presents Back to School Backpack night featuring the $1,000-to-win Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Mini Stock Clash. The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars and Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks are also in action with full race programs.

Kids in attendance will have the chance to win a brand new Ohsweken Speedway backpack filled with school supplies as they get set to go back to school next week. The bags are purchased by the Ohsweken race teams who then fill the bag with school supplies. The Backpack program is an exciting way for kids to take the racetrack back to school with them.

Ohsweken will host a pre-race Autograph Session and a Racer’s Marketplace each of the next two race nights on August 30 and September 6 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm behind the main grandstands. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase driver merchandise and get autographs from their favourite drivers. Admission to the autograph session is free with the purchase of general admission.

Also, all general admission tickets purchased in support of Kids Race for the Canadian National Autism Foundation can be redeemed on one of the next two race nights, including August 30 and September 6.

Regular adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. Race time is 7:30pm. The pit gates open at 5:00pm before the main grandstand opens at 6:00pm. For the full schedule of Ohsweken Speedway events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints Cars

With two points race remaining on the schedule, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car point standings are remarkably tight at the top of the standings. Mack DeMan continues to hold the top spot with his No.17x, but his lead is only seven points over defending champion Dylan Westbrook who picked up the win last week when DeMan finished second. In third is Tillsonburg’s Cory Turner, who also finished third last week. Turner also remains in championship contention as he sits only 26 points off the lead. Ryan Turner is fourth in the standings, 62 points back of the lead. Sitting tied for fifth are Jim Huppunen and Mitch Brown, each 71 points back of the top spot.

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars

Jesse Costa’s lead atop the Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Car standings sits at 17 points entering the second last race of the season. Mount Brydges, Ont. teenager is his closest challenger in second while Brantford’s Lucas Smith is also in the thick of the chase, sitting just three points back of Sheridan in third. Steven Beckett currently sits fourth, 43 points back in the standings while Paul Klager rounds out the top-five, 78 points back of the lead. DJ Christie, Dereck Lemyre, Jacob Dykstra, Liam Martin and Jordan Hill round out the top-10.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Dave Bailey’s 12 top-fives in 12 starts have him 59 points ahead of his closest challenger in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division. Fellow Hagersville native Trevor DeBoer sits second and will need some help in order to catch Bailey’s No.49. Logan Shwedyk is third in the standings, 91 points back of the lead while Ryan Beagle occupies fourth only four points back of Shwedyk’s No.53. Ken Sargent is fifth in the standings, 27 points behind Beagle for fourth. Jim Lampman, Ryan Dinning, Donny Lampman, Mark Fawcett and Chris Hale complete the top-10.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The HRW Automotive Mini Stock standings got tighter last week after point leader Kyle Wert’s mechanical malfunction ended his race early. Now, his lead is just four points over Dusty DeBoer entering a big week of action. The Mini Stocks will battle in the 25-lap, $1,000-to-win Gale’s Mini Stock Clash, with $500 to the second-place finisher and $300 for third. The race will pose an interesting challenge to the driver’s as they follow the same format as the Thunder Stocks did last Friday night. The top 18 in points are locked into the A-Feature, with the 18th-place driver Christopher French starting on the pole and first place Wert starting 18th. The remaining drivers will time trial for starting position in the B-Main with the top-six finishers transferring to the A-Feature.

With Wert’s gap at the top of the standings so narrow, he’ll have to be at his best to come through the field, as will DeBoer coming from 17th. Tim DeBoer enters the race third in the standings, just 12 points back of the lead. Tristan Da Silva is currently fourth, 21 points back of the lead. While New Hamburg driver Ryan Hillar is fifth, 42 points arrear of Da Silva’s No.01.

About Pinty’s Delicious Foods: The tradition of premium poultry products with the Pinty’s name attached goes back over 70 years to when Ed Pintwala first opened Pinty’s Poultry Limited in 1943. Now based in Burlington, Ontario, Pinty’s produces a full line of products available at many of your favourite retailers, and at Ohsweken Speedway’s Pit Stop concession stands! Call them at 1 800-263-7223, or visit www.Pintys.com for more information.

About MavTV Canada’s All North Racing Powered by Pinty’s

Ohsweken Speedway is excited to announce its Friday Night Excitement racing will be the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing will visit Ohsweken for six live broadcasts that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 31, June 21, July 22, July 23, August 30 and September 14. These broadcasts include both nights of the Northern Summer Nationals featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu as well as the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

