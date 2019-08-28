TKS Motorsports – Austin McCarl & TKS Part Ways

By Morgan Broeg

Dallas, TX (August 27, 2019) – TKS Motorsports and Austin McCarl mutually decided to part ways on Monday, bringing an end to their three-year run together that included four wins and a track championship at the Knoxville Raceway.

This season ended with the team sitting 3rd in points at the famed half-mile, after racking up 5 finishes in the top five and 10 top ten finishes. While still a solid showing, the team failed to live up to their expectations in the encore to last year’s championship.

“We struggled to get into a good routine this season, largely due to the large number of rainouts early in the season,” said car owner Troy Renfro. “It was an okay year, but Austin and I decided it was time to go our separate ways. Tammy and I think the world of Austin and will do whatever we can to help him going forward.”

McCarl was thankful for the opportunity to run the Casey’s General Stores/Midwest Basement Systems #2KS and is excited for what the future has in store. “It was great racing for Troy and Tammy and working with the crew,” said Austin. “Winning a championship was a huge accomplishment and I’m thankful I had the chance to win it with this team.”

Check out the TKS Motorsports website for the season schedule and more from the TKS team.

