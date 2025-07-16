Canton Clash Pairs Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, MOWA Sprint Cars at Spoon River

By Matt Skipper

LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2025 – Marking its second year on the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota journey, the 3/8-mile high-banks of Spoon River Speedway return for a doubleheader weekend in 2025.

The Series will visit the “Land of Lincoln” for the third time this season at a staple dirt track of the state as the Midwest Open Wheel Association Sprint Cars join alongside the Midgets for the twin summer nights.

After the racing on Friday night, the Honest Abe Roofing Cookout will provide food and drinks for drivers and teams to enjoy. To help give back to the Illinois community, race fans attending Spoon River can use code STJUDERUNS when purchasing their tickets, and $5 will be donated to the St. Jude Canton to Peoria Run.

SPOON RIVER TICKETS

WATCH ON DIRTVISION

Here are the top storylines to keep an eye on:

Cannon’s Sizzle – Cannon McIntosh has found his spark aboard the No. 71K Mobil 1 Toyota LynK Chassis in 2025 as he goes for a second consecutive Series title.

The Bixby, OK native has won three out of the last five Series races, then added USAC National Midget wins that included his second BC39 win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Entering the Spoon River swing, McIntosh is the last winner at the track with the Series as he attempts to close the 101-point gap to his Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) teammate Jacob Denney.

Loud & Clear – Jacob Denney has made his presence known with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets through the first half of the season, leading the Series points and the Xtreme-POWRi Challenge Series championship, and claiming four Feature wins.

In his most recent triumph at the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff finale, the pilot of the No. 67 JBL Audio Toyota had to start in 24th after swapping to a backup car, then climbed through the field to pass KKM teammates Gavin Miller and McIntosh for his first win at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park.

The last time the Galloway, OH driver raced on a 3/8-mile oval with the Series, he took victory at 81 Speedway. Denney also joined the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets in 2024, posting a third-place finish in the Spoon River finale.

Rookie Uprising – The rookies of the Series have shown signs of promise through the first 1/3 of the 2025 season as the high banks alongside the Spoon River await.

Occupying fifth through ninth in the overall top-10 standings are first-year contenders, including Kameron Key, Michael Faccinto, Colton Robinson, Hayden Wise, and Alex Karpowicz, respectively.

Key, of Warrensburg, MO, made his first start during the Xtreme Spoon River weekend in 2024, but raced with the MOWA Sprint Cars. The other Series rookies of 2025 are making their first laps around the Illinois track during the Canton Clash.

Illinois Defense – The Illinois drivers of the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will look to defend home turf at Spoon River in the July showdown.

Springfield, IL’s Chase McDermand sits second in the Series points as he will race to best his previous best finish of fifth in the Series debut.

Inaugural Series champion Zach Daum, of Pocahontas, IL, will pilot the Pat O’Dell-owned No. 5D after leading early laps in the Friday Feature at I-55.

Previous Challenge Series points leader Karter Sarff will be back aboard the No. 21K Toyota for the Canton Clash after his last Series race saw him flip from the lead in Pevely, MO. “The Shark” owns two wins in 2025 from the World of Outlaws Illini 100 and King of Coles weekends.

When and where

Friday-Saturday, July 18-19, at Spoon River Speedway in Lewistown, IL

On the internet

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota

Twitter/X – @Xtreme_Outlaw

Instagram – @XtremeOutlaw

Facebook – @XtremeOutlawSeries.WRG

Live broadcast

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.

Current Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings (View Full Standings)

Jacob Denney: 1950 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67

Chase McDermand: -78 points | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40

Gavin Miller: -98 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97

Cannon McIntosh: -101 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K

Kameron Key: -180 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

Michael Faccinto: -245 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

Colton Robinson: -286 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K

Hayden Wise: -349 points | Ninety-Four Motorsports No. 94

Alex Karpowicz: -364 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 72

Tyler Edwards: -402 points | Mounce-Stout Motorsports No. 56E