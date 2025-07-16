Albany-Saratoga, Fonda On Deck for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Malta, NY) | After a much-deserved weekend off following a grueling 2025 CNY Speedweek, the Empire Super Sprints are set to spring back into action this weekend. With their only trip of the season to the far-eastern side of New York, the tour will stop Friday at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, NY and Saturday at the Fonda Speedway in Fonda, NY.

Friday’s visit to Albany-Saratoga will be the 35 ESS event at the 4/10 mile oval, with the first event dating all the way back to July 13, 1985 when Gordy Button picked up the win. Recently, it was Danny Varin in victory lane, winning last year’s stop just north of the state capital.

Saturday, the tour heads an hour down the road to the Fonda Speedway for the annual Earl Halaquist Memorial. Earl Halaquist Memorial was one of the most accomplished sprint car drivers in the Northeast in his time. Competing across NY, NJ, PA, VA, NC, MD VT, Canada and more, Halaquist amassed 53 URC wins and six championships. Halaquist, a World War II veteran, was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, IA in 2000 before his passing in 2001.

While there have been 15 different winners in 28 events at the Fonda Speedway through the years, recently it has been almost all Danny Varin in victory lane. Varin has won every ESS event at the track since August of 2017 with the exception of 2023 when Shawn Donath spoiled the streak for a total of 8 wins in 9 starts. All eyes will be on the tour’s most recent winner to see if he can go 9 for 10 on Saturday.

After 5 races in 5 nights through CNY Speedweek, the year-end points battle is starting to take shape. Defending champion Jordan Poirier still sits atop the standings with 1133 points, and Speedweek champion Dylan Swiernik is in second with 982 points. Jason Barney follows with 913 points in third, while Paulie Colagiovanni (857 points) and Logan Crisafulli (854 points) complete the top five.

A full listing of gate times and prices, along with a nightly schedule of events for this weekends events at Albany-Saratoga and Fonda can be found on the tracks social media pages and website, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, July 18 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, July 19 – Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY ($2,000 to Win Earl Halaquist Memorial)

Friday, July 25 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Outlaw Summer Nationals)