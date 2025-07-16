WESTBROOK BECOMES ALL-TIME SOS WINS LEADER WITH BUXTON VICTORY

From SOS

MERLIN, Ont. (July 12, 2025) – Dylan Westbrook had a record-setting night on Saturday at Buxton Speedway with the Southern Ontario Sprints series. The driver from Scotland, Ontario set a new single lap track record in his heat race and capped the night off with a victory that moved him to the top of the all-time SOS win list.

Ryan Turner and Skyler Evans earned front row starting positions for the 25 lap A-Main, and Evans quickly opened a commanding lead. Westbrook moved forward and began to reel in the 14-year-old leader as traffic came into play. Westbrook took advantage when Evans slipped high in turn two and took over the top spot, while Evans later spun.

Westbrook led the rest of the race unchallenged and took the 33rd Southern Ontario Sprints series feature win of his career. The win moved Rick Wilson to second on the all-time list after decades at the top. Turner took the runner-up spot, followed by championship leader Darren Dryden. DJ Christie recovered from trouble in his heat race to finish fourth, while Alex Bergeron rounded out the top five.

Ryan Turner claimed the Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award and set a new Buxton Speedway time trial record in the process, while DJ Christie was The Drivers Project Hard Charger Award winner. Turner’s lap of 13.348 seconds is the new time trial standard at Buxton, while Westbrook’s lap of 13.138 seconds in his heat race is the fastest recorded at the Southwestern Ontario speedplant.

The next SOS event is co-sanctioned with the Great Lakes Super Sprints series and scheduled for August 23 at Buxton Speedway. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the Southern Ontario Sprints.

2025 Southern Ontario Sprints Season

Statistical Report – Saturday, July 12, 2025

Buxton Speedway – Merlin, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]; 4. 5-DJ Christie[13]; 5. 12-Alex Bergeron[8]; 6. 70-Baily Heard[6]; 7. 87XS-Skyler Evans[2]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 9. 77T-Tyeller Powless[7]; 10. 21B-John Burbridge Jr[11]; 11. 28-Tate O’Leary[10]; 12. 47B-Joe Brosseau[12]; 13. 94X-Scott Hall[9]

Awards

The Drivers Project Hard Charger ($150) – DJ Christie (+9)

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Ryan Turner (13.348 seconds)

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]; 2. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[2]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[3]; 5. 94X-Scott Hall[5]; 6. 21B-John Burbridge Jr[6]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 3. 70-Baily Heard[5]; 4. 12-Alex Bergeron[3]; 5. 28-Tate O’Leary[6]; 6. 47B-Joe Brosseau[7]; 7. 5-DJ Christie[2]

Timed Hot Laps 1

1. 15-Ryan Turner, 00:13.348[1]; 2. 87XS-Skyler Evans, 00:13.883[6]; 3. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 00:14.096[3]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 00:14.244[2]; 5. 94X-Scott Hall, 00:14.570[5]; 6. 21B-John Burbridge Jr, 00:14.759[4]

Timed Hot Laps 2

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 00:13.499[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 00:13.564[6]; 3. 5-DJ Christie, 00:13.820[4]; 4. 12-Alex Bergeron, 00:14.115[3]; 5. 70-Baily Heard, 00:14.266[2]; 6. 28-Tate O’Leary, 00:15.384[5]; 7. 47B-Joe Brosseau, 00:16.080[7]

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2025 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada