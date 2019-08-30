Event List: August 30 – September 2, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 30 – September 2, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday August 30, 2019
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region / Sprint Invaders Association
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions
Battle Mountain Speedway – Battle Mountain, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints
Bloominton Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Kinser Memorial
Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints
Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Crowleys Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals
Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt
I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / NSL Midwest Power Series\ – 360 Nationals
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – SBS Classic Time Trials
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Oswego Classic Pole Qualifying
Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Season Championship
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / UMSS Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – World of Outlaws – Outlaw Energy Showdown
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints
Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – USAC National Midget Championship
Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Outlaw Midgets
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – United Racing Club
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Diamond Series
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Saturday August 31, 2019
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – National Championship Racing Association
Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
Alaska Speedway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Brad Doty Classic
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bandit Speedway – Box Elder, SD – USA – POWRi Bandit Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Non-Point Race
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England
Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Labour Day Classic
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Final Point Night
Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Louie Vermeil Classic
Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – Louie Vermeil Classic / California Speed Week
Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – ISCS Championship Weekend
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints
Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals
ECM Speedway – Arkadelphia, AL – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region
Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints
Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / UMSS Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series
Hermiston Raceway – Hermiston, OR – USA – Idaho Sprint Car Racing League
Honor Raceway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series
I-75 Raceway – Sweewater, TN – USA – National Racing Alliance
Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – United States Speed Association
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – 360 Nationals
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – 360 Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – LOS 360 Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints – Season Championship
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – King Of Non-Wing Sprints
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints
Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Canadian American Outlaw Sprintcar Series – Tyler Fedyk Memorial
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – International Supermodified Association
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Butch Renniger Memorial
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – World of Outlaws – Outlaw Energy Showdown
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslingers Sprint Car Series
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Pavement Midget Car Series
Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Series
Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints
Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – ASCS Southwest Region
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Sunday September 1, 2019
141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association
35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Bethany Speedway – Bethany, MO – USA – Iowa Sprint Car League
Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Labour Day Classic
Buffalo River Race Park – Gyndon, MN – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Louie Vermeil Classic
Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – Louie Vermeil Classic / California Speed Week
Colorado National Speedway – Dacono, CO – USA – Supermodifieds
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – ISCS Championship Weekend
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds – DuQuoin, IL – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals
Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Summer Thunder Series
Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / UMSS Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – 360 Nationals
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / NSL Midwest Power Series – 360 Nationals
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – LOS 360 Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – 350 Supermodified Classic
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – SBS Classic
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Oswego Classic
Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – USA – POWRi Warrior Sprint Series
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series
Talladega Short Track – Eastoboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series
Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints
Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – ASCS Southwest Region
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – $10,000 to win
Monday September 2, 2019
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – World of Outlaws
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – California Speed Week
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Labor Day Classic
Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions
Weedsport Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints