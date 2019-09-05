MAVTV Canada’s All North Racing Expands Late Season Live Coverage at Ohsweken

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 4, 2019) – MAVTV Canada’s All North Racing powered by Pinty’s Series is pleased to announce that it will simulcast Epic Racewear “Championship Night” from Ohsweken Speedway where the track will crown four weekly division champions on Friday, September 6.

The action will begin at 7:30pm ET on Ohsweken’s popular livestream network. Then at 9pm ET, both MAVTV Canada and the Ohsweken livestream will feature the championship points battle LIVE.

“We can’t thank our broadcast partners enough for coming together with us to making this happen for our fans from all over the world,” said Ohsweken Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “We have built up a great fan base on MAVTV Canada and a loyal livestream fan base from all over the world. We felt it was important to ensure they all get a chance to see our champions crowned on Friday night!”

“This was a unique opportunity that we are excited to get behind,” said Mike Garrow President of MAVTV Canada. “This simulcast of Epic Racewear Championship Night from Ohsweken Speedway will provide race fans globally the ability to see the crowning of their four division champions in what has been a very competitive season. I also would like to thank our sponsorship partners Pinty’s and Mister Transmission for their support in expanding coverage of grassroots racing in Canada.”

MAVTV Canada will also be the exclusive home for the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals presented by Arrow Express on Saturday, September 14 starting at 7pm ET with $10,000 USD on the line for the winner of the 35-lap Feature.

To make sure you can catch all the action on MAVTV Canada, contact your television provider in Canada for details on how to subscribe. For additional information on MAVTV Canada and All North Racing powered by Pinty’s, visit www.mavtv.ca. For more information on Ohsweken Speedway and the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca.

_________________________

About MAVTV Canada: Operated by REV Sports Entertainment Inc. MAVTV is available in 5.2 million household across Canada. Check with your content provider for availability in your market. MAVTV is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports, that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and NHRA Drag Racing. MAVTV goes far beyond the national mainstream events and covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe: Drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between. MAVTV also knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that is truly second to none. If it has a motor, it’s on MAVTV… MAVTV is THE motorsports network. For more information, visit www.mavtv.ca.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY MEDIA

Phone: (519) 717-0023

Email: media@ohswekenspeedway.com

Website: www.OhswekenSpeedway.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/OhswekenSpeedway

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/OhswekenSpdway

Ohsweken Speedway thanks the following partners for their support: Nitro 54 Variety, Ackland Insurance, Arrow Express, Auto Parts Centres, Bradshaw Brothers Fuels, Burger Barn, Case IH O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Core-Mark International, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, EPIC Racewear, Gale’s Auto Aftermarket, Grisdale Racing Products, Hoosier Tire Canada, HRW Automotive, Insta-Insulation/Insta-Panels, Jibs Action Sports, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, Lonewolf Fireworks, McDonald’s Restaurants of Paris & Brantford, Middleport Mechanical, Miska Trailer Factory, Club 54 Racing, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Renway Energy, Rochester Knighthawks, Strickland’s GMC and Victory Gamez.