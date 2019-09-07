Jake Blackhurst Wins IRA Feature at Superior

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association
Gondick Law Speedway
Superior, WI
Saturday September 5, 2019
Osborn and Son Trucking Qualifying
1. 17A-Austin McCarl, 13.639[7]
2. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 13.680[19]
3. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.737[5]
4. 85M-Steve Meyer, 13.785[14]
5. 4-Terry McCarl, 13.868[16]
6. 7S-R.J. Johnson, 13.886[17]
7. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 13.930[4]
8. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 14.055[6]
9. 64-Scotty Thiel, 14.275[8]
10. 4K-Kris Spitz, 14.340[1]
11. 29-Hunter Custer, 14.350[11]
12. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 14.465[10]
13. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, 14.502[18]
14. 23-Russel Borland, 14.614[15]
15. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 14.763[13]
16. 45-Matt Wiese, 14.767[3]
17. 44-Chris Martin, 14.904[12]
18. 14AJX-Heikkinen Patrick, 15.505[2]
DNS: 3-Tony Kaus, 15.505
DNS: 20-Ray Mandalay, 15.505
Weld Wheels Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 55-Brooke Tatnell, [2]
2. 17A-Austin McCarl, [4]
3. 85M-Steve Meyer, [3]
4. 4K-Kris Spitz, [1]
5. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [5]
6. 45-Matt Wiese, [6]
7. 3-Tony Kaus, [7]
All Star Performance Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 73-Jake Blackhurst, [2]
2. 73AF-Joey Moughan, [4]
3. 29-Hunter Custer, [1]
4. 23-Russel Borland, [5]
5. 44-Chris Martin, [6]
DNS: 4-Terry McCarl
DNS: 20-Ray Mandalay,
EMI / Behling Racing Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [1]
2. 17B-Bill Balog, [4]
3. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [5]
4. 64-Scotty Thiel, [2]
5. 14AJX-Heikkinen Patrick, [6]
6. 7S-R.J. Johnson, [3]
Bumper to Bumper A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 73-Jake Blackhurst, [3]
2. 64-Scotty Thiel, [4]
3. 55-Brooke Tatnell, [2]
4. 17B-Bill Balog, [8]
5. 85M-Steve Meyer, [1]
6. 17A-Austin McCarl, [9]
7. 73AF-Joey Moughan, [7]
8. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [5]
9. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [11]
10. 44-Chris Martin, [14]
11. 7S-R.J. Johnson, [19]
12. 29-Hunter Custer, [6]
13. 23-Russel Borland, [12]
14. 4K-Kris Spitz, [10]
15. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [13]
16. 14AJX-Heikkinen Patrick, [15]
17. 3-Tony Kaus, [17]
18. 45-Matt Wiese, [16]
19. 4-Terry McCarl, [18]
20. 20-Ray Mandalay, [20]