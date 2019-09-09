RacinBoys Airing Live Audio of Midgets in Washington and Sprint Cars in Kansas This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Sept. 9, 2019) – A pair of racing events will be broadcast via live audio this weekend courtesy of RacinBoys.

A Wicked Energy Gum Focus Midget Series show on Friday at Deming Speedway in Deming, Wash., will be free to listen to for all RacinBoys On-Demand and All Access subscribers.

Meanwhile the United Rebel Sprint Series event on Saturday at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan., will be free for all RacinBoys members. A membership is free.

RacinBoys is also in the final month of broadcasting PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group .

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country each Friday and Saturday night through the first weekend in October.

Events around the country this weekend include: the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in California; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions in Ohio; the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Series in Indiana; the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League in Illinois; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Iowa; and ASCS regional competition in Arkansas and Arizona to name a few.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast brought to you by McCarthy Auto Group is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

MCCARTHY AUTO GROUP –

McCarthy Auto Group includes nine dealerships throughout Kansas and Missouri with an extensive inventory of the newest models and most popular makes of vehicles, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai Toyota, Nissan and more. McCarthy Auto Group also offers superior auto service departments from oil changes to body repair. They are a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned automobiles, collision repair and much, much more. The professionals at McCarthy Auto Group also have a passion for connecting with the community and enhancing people’s lives. They encourage everyone to help them support the community in many of their charitable causes throughout the year. For more information, visit http://www.ShopMcCarthy.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .