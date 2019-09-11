Caney, Creek host AmeriFlex / OCRS Double Header this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Ok (Sept. 10, 2019) – A busy month of September continues for the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Cars with back-to-back shows scheduled for Caney Valley Speedway and Creek County Speedway this weekend.

The weekend begins on Friday with a return to Kerry Gorby’s Caney Valley Speedway where predicting a winner is anyone’s guess. Especially considering A feature pay has been increased to $500 to start for this event.

Defending champion Alex Sewell won there in April and was chased across the line by Layne Himebaugh and Sheldon Barksdale. In July the AmeriFlex / OCRS series was back on the quarter-mile where the Gasman, Whit Gastineau, was victorious. The only repeat finisher was Barksdale who improved to second. Job Bob Lee picked up third.

Saturday the AmeriFlex / OCRS sprinters return to Oklahoma for the third visit of the season at Creek County Speedway. Predicting a winner there will be just as difficult. Rookie Jase Randolph grabbed his first career win with Barksdale holding down second on May 24. The next night Kyle Clark cruised to his second career victory.

So far in 2019 eight drivers have won in 11 events. Points leader Zach Chappell leads the way with three wins, Barksdale has two with single victories by Randolph, Clark, Gastineau, Sewell, Wayne Johnson and Joe Wood, Jr.

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 12

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kansas

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Time: Gates open 4:30 p.m. / Hot Laps 7 p.m. / Racing 7:30 p.m. / Driver draw-in starts at 5:15 / AMERI-FLEX / OCRS drivers meeting will be at 6:15.

Tickets: General Admission: $10 / Seniors $5 / 12 & Under: Free. Pit passes $35.

How to find Caney Valley Speedway

The track is just 3/4 mile west of the junction (intersection) of US 75 and US 166 on CR 1600.

Address:

1324 CR 1600

Caney, Kansas 67333

Track website:

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 13

Where: Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Time: Main Gates 5 p.m. / Hot Laps 7 p.m. / Racing 7:30 p.m. / Driver draw-in starts at 5:15 / AMERI-FLEX / OCRS drivers meeting will be at 6:15.

Tickets: General Admission: $10 / Pit passes $35.

How to find Creek County Speedway

From OKC: Take I-44 east [Turner Turnpike] to exit 211 [Kellyville Exit]. Turn right to stop light [Highway 66] turn right and track is 1 mile on left side of highway.

From Tulsa: Take I-44 west [Turner Turnpike] to exit 211 [Kellyville Exit]. Turn left to stop light [Highway 66] turn right and track is 1 mile on left side of highway.

Address:

18450 W Highway 66

Kellyville, OK 74039

Track website:

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website:

Facebook:

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family-owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!