Dover Earns Ninth Win of Season for 11th Time in Last 12 Years

EAGLE, Neb. (Sept. 10, 2019) – Jack Dover captured his ninth feature victory of the season last Friday during a dominating performance to wrap up his Midwest Sprint Touring Series championship in style.

Dover swept the night, winning a heat race from third and the feature from the pole. Not only did he win the main event, Dover lapped up to third place.

“I got a good start on the heat and was able to get the lead going into turn one and we won that,” he said. “We had good speed all night. I drew the No. 1 in the feature redraw and we got a great start again. The motor is taking off awesome right now. We got the lead right away and never looked back.”

Dover has won at least nine main events during 11 of the last 12 years.

It appeared he was on his way for a weekend sweep. After Saturday’s Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints show at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., rained out, Dover joined the series on Sunday at Eagle Raceway during the Nebraska Cup. He won a heat race after starting second to earn a spot into the feature redraw. Unfortunately, he pulled the highest number – eight – to start the A Main eighth.

“I got up to fourth on the first lap and then to third the next lap,” he said. “About eight laps in we got to second. By that time the leader had just over a straightaway on us. We fought lapped cars for a bit. Once we got around them we were able to track down the leader with five laps to go. I figured I had to try something because there were about seven lapped cars all bunched up and me and the leader. I went into turn three and four with a big slide job. I knew right away it was too hard. I slid into the wall and cut the right rear tire down. We went down the frontstretch and into turn one and the car wouldn’t turn so we crashed into the wall.”

Dover was unable to finish the race and he was credited with a 15 th-place result, which dropped him to second in the championship standings with one series race remaining this season.

“It was a really, really good weekend,” he said. “Our results don’t show it at Eagle, but we have some good speed now after going to the chassis dyno last week. I’m wishing the season wasn’t coming to an end.”

Dover will take this weekend off before resuming action Sept. 19-21 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., during the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 6 – Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa – Heat race: 1 (3); Feature: 1 (1).

Sept. 8 – Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Neb. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 15 (8).

SEASON STATS –

34 races, 9 wins, 19 top fives, 25 top 10s, 30 top 15s, 32 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Sept. 19-21 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., for the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

