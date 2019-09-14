Scott Kreutter Wins the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 14, 2019) — Scott Kreutter became the first regular Friday night competitor at the Ohsweken Speedway to win Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday. Kreutter from Tonawanda, New York passed Parker Price-Miller for the lead and held off his teammate Matt Farnham for the $10,000 top prize. Kreutter and Farnham finishing first and second gave car owner and former driver Todd Hoddick a sweep of the first two positions.

Jordan Thomas got the jump on Max Stambaugh off the front row to lead the opening laps with Price-Miller quickly moving into second. Thomas was able to hold Price-Miller at bay until catching the back half of the field on lap six. Three laps later Price-Miller made his move while racing through heavy traffic to pass Thomas for the lead going into turn three.

Further back in the field Kreutter moved into third around three-time Canadian Sprint Car Nationals champion Steve Poirier and quickly caught Thomas for second. Kreutter passed Thomas for second on lap 19 and closed quickly on Price-Miller.

On lap 27 Kreutter used the momentum of the top side of the racetrack to cross lanes with Price-Miller off turn four and drive to the lead. Kreutter quickly pulled away as his teammate Farnham closed in Price-Miller for second.

With six laps to go Farnham drove by Price-Miller for second was closing on Kreutter for the lead but ran out of time as Kreutter scored his first Canadian Sprint Car Nationals title and second victory at Ohsweken Speedway this season. Farnham, Price-Miller, Thomas, and Poirier rounded out the top five.

15th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, ONT

Saturday September 14, 2019

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 55m-Mark Smith, 14.615

2. 79-Jordan Thomas, 14.808

3. 46c-Ryan Coniam, 14.845

4. 10b-Mitch Brown, 14.922

5. 10h-Kelly Hebing, 14.929

6. 10-Jan-Jake Brown, 14.995

7. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni, 15.028

8. 28-Jordan Poirier, 15.030

9. 2-Dave Axton, 15.098

10. 45-Chuck Hebing, 15.130

11. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 15.158

12. 5d-Shane Ross, 15.344

13. 90t-Matt Tanner, 15.345

14. 98-Joe Trenca, 15.366

15. 85-Dustin Daggett, 15.426

16. 5jd-Jacob Dykstra, 15.577

17. 7c-Dylan Swiernik, 15.600

18. 3-Denny Peebles, 15.667

19. 87x-Shone Evans, 15.894

20. 84-Tyler Rand, 15.900

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 13-Cory Turner, 14.510

2. 47x-Dylan Westbrook, 14.791

3. 17m-Max Stambaugh, 14.846

4. 87-Jason Barney, 14.846

5. fm28-Steve Poirier, 14.935

6. 49-Scott Kreutter, 15.018

7. 7ny-Matt Farnham, 15.157

8. 22p-Jonathon Preston, 15.331

9. 56-Billy VanInwegen, 15.345

10. 23-Devon Dobie, 15.358

11. 77x-Alex Hill, 15.360

12. 88c-Chad Miller, 15.491

13. 1-Holly Porter, 15.549

14. 88h-Josh Hansen, 15.578

15. 28m-Conner Morrell, 15.672

16. 121-Steve Glover, 15.705

17. 9-Steve Lyons, 15.799

18. 16L-Roger Levesque, 16.008

19. 99-John Trenca, 16.109

20. 15-Dan Nanticoke, 16.407

Qualifying Flight C:

1. 0h-Jim Huppunen, 15.047

2. 17x-Mack DeMan, 15.098

3. 67x-Parker Price-Miller, 15.167

4. 22-Shawn Silter, 15.265

5. 17-Jared Horstman, 15.344

6. 91-Ryan Turner, 15.395

7. 28f-Davie Franek, 15.403

8. 91h-Scott Holcomb, 15.512

9. 11-Jamie Turner, 15.582

10. 35-Jared Zimbardi, 15.593

11. 10-Jeff Cook, 15.612

12. 8-Hannah Ferrell, 15.741

13. 81-Derek Jonathon, 15.751

14. 15f-Mike Ferrell, 16.179

15. 7-Caleb Wood, 16.285

16. 22jr-Allen Giletta, 16.384

17. 0-Glenn Styres, 16.399

18. 45L-Curtis Gartly, 16.618

19. 9b-Scott Burk, 16.928

Heat Race #1:

1. 55m-Mark Smith

2. 10h-Kelly Hebing

3. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

4. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

5. 85-Dustin Daggett

6. 46c-Ryan Coniam

7. 2-Dave Axton

8. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

9. 90t-Matt Tanner

10. 87x-Shone Evans

Heat Race #2:

1. 79-Jordan Thomas

2. 10b-Mitch Brown

3. 45-Chuck Hebing

4. 10-Jan-Jake Brown

5. 28-Jordan Poirier

6. 98-Joe Trenca

7. 3-Denny Peebles

8. 5d-Shane Ross

9. 5jd-Jacob Dykstra

10. 84-Tyler Rand

Heat Race #3:

1. fm28-Steve Poirier

2. 7ny-Matt Farnham

3. 17m-Max Stambaugh

4. 13-Cory Turner

5. 56-Billy VanInwegen

6. 1-Holly Porter

7. 77x-Alex Hill

8. 9-Steve Lyons

9. 99-John Trenca

DNF. 28m-Conner Morrell

Heat Race #4:

1. 49-Scott Kreutter

2. 47x-Dylan Westbrook

3. 87-Jason Barney

4. 22p-Jonathon Preston

5. 88c-Chad Miller

6. 88h-Josh Hansen

7. 23-Devon Dobie

8. 121-Steve Glover

9. 15-Dan Nanticoke

DNF. 16L-Roger Levesque

Heat Race #5:

1. 67x-Parker Price-Miller

2. 28f-Davie Franek

3. 0h-Jim Huppunen

4. 10-Jeff Cook

5. 17-Jared Horstman

6. 11-Jamie Turner

7. 81-Derek Jonathon

8. 9b-Scott Burk

9. 7-Caleb Wood

10. 0-Glenn Styres

Heat Race #6:

1. 91h-Scott Holcomb

2. 91-Ryan Turner

3. 22-Shawn Silter

4. 17x-Mack DeMan

5. 35-Jared Zimbardi

6. 45L-Curtis Gartly

7. 8-Hannah Ferrell

8. 22jr-Allen Giletta

9. 15f-Mike Ferrell

C-Main:

1. 3-Denny Peebles

2. 2-Dave Axton

3. 90t-Matt Tanner

4. 23-Devon Dobie

5. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

6. 87x-Shone Evans

7. 84-Tyler Rand

8. 9-Steve Lyons

9. 81-Derek Jonathon

10. 7-Caleb Wood

11. 77x-Alex Hill

12. 22jr-Allen Giletta

13. 15-Dan Nanticoke

14. 0-Glenn Styres

15. 15f-Mike Ferrell

16. 16L-Roger Levesque

17. 5d-Shane Ross

18. 8-Hannah Ferrell

19. 121-Steve Glover

20. 99-John Trenca

Dash:

1. 17m-Max Stambaugh

2. 79-Jordan Thomas

3. fm28-Steve Poirier

4. 49-Scott Kreutter

5. 55m-Mark Smith

6. 67x-Parker Price-Miller

7. 47x-Dylan Westbrook

8. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

B-Main:

1. 28-Jordan Poirier

2. 85-Dustin Daggett

3. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

4. 17x-Mack DeMan

5. 10-Jeff Cook

6. 22p-Jonathon Preston

7. 98-Joe Trenca

8. 10-Jan-Jake Brown

9. 90t-Matt Tanner

10. 56-Billy VanInwegen

11. 3-Denny Peebles

12. 87x-Shone Evans

13. 88c-Chad Miller

14. 1-Holly Porter

15. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

16. 17-Jared Horstman

17. 11-Jamie Turner

18. 46c-Ryan Coniam

19. 45L-Curtis Gartly

20. 88h-Josh Hansen

21. 35-Jared Zimbardi

22. 2-Dave Axton

23. 23-Devon Dobie

24. 13-Cory Turner

A-Main:

1. 49-Scott Kreutter

2. 7ny-Matt Farnham

3. 67x-Parker Price-Miller

4. 79-Jordan Thomas

5. fm28-Steve Poirier

6. 13-Cory Turner

7. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

8. 47x-Dylan Westbrook

9. 45-Chuck Hebing

10. 17m-Max Stambaugh

11. 0h-Jim Huppunen

12. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

13. 28-Jordan Poirier

14. 91h-Scott Holcomb

15. 10h-Kelly Hebing

16. 55m-Mark Smith

17. 87-Jason Barney

18. 17x-Mack DeMan

19. 22-Shawn Silter

20. 98-Joe Trenca

21. 85-Dustin Daggett

22. 10b-Mitch Brown

23. 91-Ryan Turner

24. 56-Billy VanInwegen

25. 10-Jeff Cook

26. 10-Jan-Jake Brown

27. 28f-Davie Franek

28. 90t-Matt Tanner

29. 22p-Jonathon Preston

30. 17-Jared Horstman

Action Sprint Tour

Heat Race #1:

1. 50ls-Adrian Stahle

2. 49h-Jerry Hill

3. 8-Steven Beckett

4. 20-Johnny Miller

5. 24a-AJ Lewis

6. r52-Ryan Hunsinger

7. 1c-Davey Boughton

8. 51-Trevor Young

9. 14-Eric Gledhill

10. 14t-Noelle Teal

Heat Race #2:

1. 29-Liam Martin

2. 74-Rob Neely

3. 69-Joshua Hill

4. 49l-Lucas Smith

5. 19-Brandon Murrell

6. 70-Baily Heard

7. 43-Darren Dryden

8. 9c-Brian Nanticoke

9. 45-Nick Sheridan

Heat Race #3:

1. 5-DJ Christie

2. mk8-Matthew Hill

3. 1eh-Paul Klager

4. 5d-Jacob Dykstra

5. 19d-Allan Downey

6. 26x-Terry Baker

7. 83-Spencer Davis

8. 12-Brad Herron

9. 69k-Jason Dixon

Heat Race #4:

1. 88-Jesse McDonald

2. 88h-Josh Hansen

3. 26-John Verney

4. 28-Jordan Hill

5. 4-Jesse Costa

6. 3b-Blaine Barrow

7. 56-Dereck Lemyre

8. 38-Derek Miller

B-Main:

1. 26x-Terry Baker

2. r52-Ryan Hunsinger

3. 70-Baily Heard

4. 3b-Blaine Barrow

5. 51-Trevor Young

6. 43-Darren Dryden

7. 56-Dereck Lemyre

8. 1c-Davey Boughton

9. 45-Nick Sheridan

10. 14-Eric Gledhill

11. 83-Spencer Davis

12. 12-Brad Herron

13. 38-Derek Miller

14. 5c-Conor Mahoney

15. 14t-Noelle Teal

16. 69k-Jason Dixon

17. 9c-Brian Nanticoke

A-Main:

1. 4-Jesse Costa

2. 29-Liam Martin

3. 1eh-Paul Klager

4. 8-Steven Beckett

5. 49l-Lucas Smith

6. 88h-Josh Hansen

7. 5-DJ Christie

8. 19-Brandon Murrell

9. 28-Jordan Hill

10. 50ls-Adrian Stahle

11. 26x-Terry Baker

12. 49h-Jerry Hill

13. 26-John Verney

14. 70-Baily Heard

15. 19d-Allan Downey

16. 69-Joshua Hill

17. 3b-Blaine Barrow

18. 24a-AJ Lewis

19. 74-Rob Neely

20. 88-Jesse McDonald

21. 5d-Jacob Dykstra

22. 20-Johnny Miller

23. r52-Ryan Hunsinger

24. mk8-Matthew Hill