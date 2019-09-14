Scott Kreutter Wins the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 14, 2019) — Scott Kreutter became the first regular Friday night competitor at the Ohsweken Speedway to win Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday. Kreutter from Tonawanda, New York passed Parker Price-Miller for the lead and held off his teammate Matt Farnham for the $10,000 top prize. Kreutter and Farnham finishing first and second gave car owner and former driver Todd Hoddick a sweep of the first two positions.
Jordan Thomas got the jump on Max Stambaugh off the front row to lead the opening laps with Price-Miller quickly moving into second. Thomas was able to hold Price-Miller at bay until catching the back half of the field on lap six. Three laps later Price-Miller made his move while racing through heavy traffic to pass Thomas for the lead going into turn three.
Further back in the field Kreutter moved into third around three-time Canadian Sprint Car Nationals champion Steve Poirier and quickly caught Thomas for second. Kreutter passed Thomas for second on lap 19 and closed quickly on Price-Miller.
On lap 27 Kreutter used the momentum of the top side of the racetrack to cross lanes with Price-Miller off turn four and drive to the lead. Kreutter quickly pulled away as his teammate Farnham closed in Price-Miller for second.
With six laps to go Farnham drove by Price-Miller for second was closing on Kreutter for the lead but ran out of time as Kreutter scored his first Canadian Sprint Car Nationals title and second victory at Ohsweken Speedway this season. Farnham, Price-Miller, Thomas, and Poirier rounded out the top five.
15th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals
Ohsweken Speedway
Ohsweken, ONT
Saturday September 14, 2019
Qualifying Flight A:
1. 55m-Mark Smith, 14.615
2. 79-Jordan Thomas, 14.808
3. 46c-Ryan Coniam, 14.845
4. 10b-Mitch Brown, 14.922
5. 10h-Kelly Hebing, 14.929
6. 10-Jan-Jake Brown, 14.995
7. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni, 15.028
8. 28-Jordan Poirier, 15.030
9. 2-Dave Axton, 15.098
10. 45-Chuck Hebing, 15.130
11. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 15.158
12. 5d-Shane Ross, 15.344
13. 90t-Matt Tanner, 15.345
14. 98-Joe Trenca, 15.366
15. 85-Dustin Daggett, 15.426
16. 5jd-Jacob Dykstra, 15.577
17. 7c-Dylan Swiernik, 15.600
18. 3-Denny Peebles, 15.667
19. 87x-Shone Evans, 15.894
20. 84-Tyler Rand, 15.900
Qualifying Flight B:
1. 13-Cory Turner, 14.510
2. 47x-Dylan Westbrook, 14.791
3. 17m-Max Stambaugh, 14.846
4. 87-Jason Barney, 14.846
5. fm28-Steve Poirier, 14.935
6. 49-Scott Kreutter, 15.018
7. 7ny-Matt Farnham, 15.157
8. 22p-Jonathon Preston, 15.331
9. 56-Billy VanInwegen, 15.345
10. 23-Devon Dobie, 15.358
11. 77x-Alex Hill, 15.360
12. 88c-Chad Miller, 15.491
13. 1-Holly Porter, 15.549
14. 88h-Josh Hansen, 15.578
15. 28m-Conner Morrell, 15.672
16. 121-Steve Glover, 15.705
17. 9-Steve Lyons, 15.799
18. 16L-Roger Levesque, 16.008
19. 99-John Trenca, 16.109
20. 15-Dan Nanticoke, 16.407
Qualifying Flight C:
1. 0h-Jim Huppunen, 15.047
2. 17x-Mack DeMan, 15.098
3. 67x-Parker Price-Miller, 15.167
4. 22-Shawn Silter, 15.265
5. 17-Jared Horstman, 15.344
6. 91-Ryan Turner, 15.395
7. 28f-Davie Franek, 15.403
8. 91h-Scott Holcomb, 15.512
9. 11-Jamie Turner, 15.582
10. 35-Jared Zimbardi, 15.593
11. 10-Jeff Cook, 15.612
12. 8-Hannah Ferrell, 15.741
13. 81-Derek Jonathon, 15.751
14. 15f-Mike Ferrell, 16.179
15. 7-Caleb Wood, 16.285
16. 22jr-Allen Giletta, 16.384
17. 0-Glenn Styres, 16.399
18. 45L-Curtis Gartly, 16.618
19. 9b-Scott Burk, 16.928
Heat Race #1:
1. 55m-Mark Smith
2. 10h-Kelly Hebing
3. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
4. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
5. 85-Dustin Daggett
6. 46c-Ryan Coniam
7. 2-Dave Axton
8. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
9. 90t-Matt Tanner
10. 87x-Shone Evans
Heat Race #2:
1. 79-Jordan Thomas
2. 10b-Mitch Brown
3. 45-Chuck Hebing
4. 10-Jan-Jake Brown
5. 28-Jordan Poirier
6. 98-Joe Trenca
7. 3-Denny Peebles
8. 5d-Shane Ross
9. 5jd-Jacob Dykstra
10. 84-Tyler Rand
Heat Race #3:
1. fm28-Steve Poirier
2. 7ny-Matt Farnham
3. 17m-Max Stambaugh
4. 13-Cory Turner
5. 56-Billy VanInwegen
6. 1-Holly Porter
7. 77x-Alex Hill
8. 9-Steve Lyons
9. 99-John Trenca
DNF. 28m-Conner Morrell
Heat Race #4:
1. 49-Scott Kreutter
2. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
3. 87-Jason Barney
4. 22p-Jonathon Preston
5. 88c-Chad Miller
6. 88h-Josh Hansen
7. 23-Devon Dobie
8. 121-Steve Glover
9. 15-Dan Nanticoke
DNF. 16L-Roger Levesque
Heat Race #5:
1. 67x-Parker Price-Miller
2. 28f-Davie Franek
3. 0h-Jim Huppunen
4. 10-Jeff Cook
5. 17-Jared Horstman
6. 11-Jamie Turner
7. 81-Derek Jonathon
8. 9b-Scott Burk
9. 7-Caleb Wood
10. 0-Glenn Styres
Heat Race #6:
1. 91h-Scott Holcomb
2. 91-Ryan Turner
3. 22-Shawn Silter
4. 17x-Mack DeMan
5. 35-Jared Zimbardi
6. 45L-Curtis Gartly
7. 8-Hannah Ferrell
8. 22jr-Allen Giletta
9. 15f-Mike Ferrell
C-Main:
1. 3-Denny Peebles
2. 2-Dave Axton
3. 90t-Matt Tanner
4. 23-Devon Dobie
5. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
6. 87x-Shone Evans
7. 84-Tyler Rand
8. 9-Steve Lyons
9. 81-Derek Jonathon
10. 7-Caleb Wood
11. 77x-Alex Hill
12. 22jr-Allen Giletta
13. 15-Dan Nanticoke
14. 0-Glenn Styres
15. 15f-Mike Ferrell
16. 16L-Roger Levesque
17. 5d-Shane Ross
18. 8-Hannah Ferrell
19. 121-Steve Glover
20. 99-John Trenca
Dash:
1. 17m-Max Stambaugh
2. 79-Jordan Thomas
3. fm28-Steve Poirier
4. 49-Scott Kreutter
5. 55m-Mark Smith
6. 67x-Parker Price-Miller
7. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
8. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
B-Main:
1. 28-Jordan Poirier
2. 85-Dustin Daggett
3. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
4. 17x-Mack DeMan
5. 10-Jeff Cook
6. 22p-Jonathon Preston
7. 98-Joe Trenca
8. 10-Jan-Jake Brown
9. 90t-Matt Tanner
10. 56-Billy VanInwegen
11. 3-Denny Peebles
12. 87x-Shone Evans
13. 88c-Chad Miller
14. 1-Holly Porter
15. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
16. 17-Jared Horstman
17. 11-Jamie Turner
18. 46c-Ryan Coniam
19. 45L-Curtis Gartly
20. 88h-Josh Hansen
21. 35-Jared Zimbardi
22. 2-Dave Axton
23. 23-Devon Dobie
24. 13-Cory Turner
A-Main:
1. 49-Scott Kreutter
2. 7ny-Matt Farnham
3. 67x-Parker Price-Miller
4. 79-Jordan Thomas
5. fm28-Steve Poirier
6. 13-Cory Turner
7. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
8. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
9. 45-Chuck Hebing
10. 17m-Max Stambaugh
11. 0h-Jim Huppunen
12. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
13. 28-Jordan Poirier
14. 91h-Scott Holcomb
15. 10h-Kelly Hebing
16. 55m-Mark Smith
17. 87-Jason Barney
18. 17x-Mack DeMan
19. 22-Shawn Silter
20. 98-Joe Trenca
21. 85-Dustin Daggett
22. 10b-Mitch Brown
23. 91-Ryan Turner
24. 56-Billy VanInwegen
25. 10-Jeff Cook
26. 10-Jan-Jake Brown
27. 28f-Davie Franek
28. 90t-Matt Tanner
29. 22p-Jonathon Preston
30. 17-Jared Horstman
Action Sprint Tour
Heat Race #1:
1. 50ls-Adrian Stahle
2. 49h-Jerry Hill
3. 8-Steven Beckett
4. 20-Johnny Miller
5. 24a-AJ Lewis
6. r52-Ryan Hunsinger
7. 1c-Davey Boughton
8. 51-Trevor Young
9. 14-Eric Gledhill
10. 14t-Noelle Teal
Heat Race #2:
1. 29-Liam Martin
2. 74-Rob Neely
3. 69-Joshua Hill
4. 49l-Lucas Smith
5. 19-Brandon Murrell
6. 70-Baily Heard
7. 43-Darren Dryden
8. 9c-Brian Nanticoke
9. 45-Nick Sheridan
Heat Race #3:
1. 5-DJ Christie
2. mk8-Matthew Hill
3. 1eh-Paul Klager
4. 5d-Jacob Dykstra
5. 19d-Allan Downey
6. 26x-Terry Baker
7. 83-Spencer Davis
8. 12-Brad Herron
9. 69k-Jason Dixon
Heat Race #4:
1. 88-Jesse McDonald
2. 88h-Josh Hansen
3. 26-John Verney
4. 28-Jordan Hill
5. 4-Jesse Costa
6. 3b-Blaine Barrow
7. 56-Dereck Lemyre
8. 38-Derek Miller
B-Main:
1. 26x-Terry Baker
2. r52-Ryan Hunsinger
3. 70-Baily Heard
4. 3b-Blaine Barrow
5. 51-Trevor Young
6. 43-Darren Dryden
7. 56-Dereck Lemyre
8. 1c-Davey Boughton
9. 45-Nick Sheridan
10. 14-Eric Gledhill
11. 83-Spencer Davis
12. 12-Brad Herron
13. 38-Derek Miller
14. 5c-Conor Mahoney
15. 14t-Noelle Teal
16. 69k-Jason Dixon
17. 9c-Brian Nanticoke
A-Main:
1. 4-Jesse Costa
2. 29-Liam Martin
3. 1eh-Paul Klager
4. 8-Steven Beckett
5. 49l-Lucas Smith
6. 88h-Josh Hansen
7. 5-DJ Christie
8. 19-Brandon Murrell
9. 28-Jordan Hill
10. 50ls-Adrian Stahle
11. 26x-Terry Baker
12. 49h-Jerry Hill
13. 26-John Verney
14. 70-Baily Heard
15. 19d-Allan Downey
16. 69-Joshua Hill
17. 3b-Blaine Barrow
18. 24a-AJ Lewis
19. 74-Rob Neely
20. 88-Jesse McDonald
21. 5d-Jacob Dykstra
22. 20-Johnny Miller
23. r52-Ryan Hunsinger
24. mk8-Matthew Hill