Hangtown 100 Event Registration Open

Placerville, CA – September 16, 2019…With the inaugural running of the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 coming up in November at Placerville Speedway race teams are reminded that event registration is open for the much-anticipated show.

Simply visit https://www.hangtown100.com/register and download the form to mail in. For any multi-car teams competing please e-mail Matt Wood at mlwspt@aol.com so proper accommodations can be made. A parking plan is being put in place and a map is being formulated, so the sooner event officials can plan the better.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday November 19th and 20th marks the first ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. The two-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts.

Wednesday night’s A-main will be 100-laps around the famed red clay oval with the winner picking up a $20,000 payday. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as some special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

Also in action both nights will be the Wicked Energy Gum NW Focus Midgets presented by Cognitive Warriors. Following the action on opening night there will be a post-race party on the fairgrounds with food, drinks and a live band to entertain the crowd.

Reserved seating continues to be on sale for the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 and can be purchased by visiting www.hangtown100.com/tickets

A rain date has also been established for Thursday November 21st in case of inclement weather. To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter Hangtown100 (@hangtown100) | Twitter

