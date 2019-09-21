Baughman Flies To Friday Night Score At 9th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From Bryan Hulbert

WHEATLAND, Mo. (September 20, 2019) – Denied the win in Thursday’s opener, Josh Baughman was not about to let that happen again as the Precision Catalyst No. 17 led start to finish on the second night of the General Tire Hockett/McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

With a fifth on Thursday to go with his win, Baughman has secured the pole for Saturday’s $10,000 to win Hockett/McMillin Memorial finale.

“We’ve been close here and just hadn’t been able to get it done, so this is pretty cool,” commented Baughman of his first career win at Lucas Oil Speedway. “We have Fischer Body Shop here and this is their backyard, so it’s really good to win for them and everybody back home. Aaron [Reutzel] won tonight too at Williams Grove, so this is the second time we’ve both won on the same night. I feel like that says a lot about our entire team.”

Leading start to finish for his second career SawBlade.com A-Feature triumph, Baughman’s night was nearly cut short a couple of times as the cushion became deeper and deeper off the fourth turn.

“It was getting narrow in turn-four. Just real slick on exit to a big curb and that wall has gotten me plenty of times here. I know how bad it hurts and I didn’t want to give it up for this team. I can’t say enough for Dylan and Wayne, plus we have R.J. with us this weekend. These guys gave me a badass car every time we pulled onto the track tonight.”

Keeping Roger Crockett at bay through a complete restart that came after Sam Hafertepe, Jr. went sideways and collected Bales, Seavey, and Phillips, another red on Lap 5 for Scott Bogucki saw the Rocket Designs No. 11 take another shot at the lead.

Pulling away to nearly three seconds as the race cleared the half-way point, one of Baughman’s encounters with the cushion allowed Crockett to close in with Seth Bergman in tow. Getting the run for the runner-up spot on Lap 16, the Young Tool Co. No. 23 grabbed the spot on the following lap. Making up more time on the No. 17, the red lights came on one last time working Lap 19 for Brad Bowden who biked hard and flipped in turn four.

Back to the 18th lap on the restart, Bergman kept pace but could not keep Baughman in striking distance with the Odessa, Texas driver pulling away to a 0.621-second advantage at the checkered flag over Seth Berman with Roger Crockett holding on to complete the podium.

Jumping from Victory Lane with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League 10th on the grid with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon worked to a fourth-place finish with Derek Hagar charging forward 14 positions to complete the top five.

Moving up 10 spots, Jack Dover gabbed sixth with Blake Hahn rallying in the last half of he feature to climb from 18th to seventh. Up as high as sixth from 17th, Mark Smith ended up slipping to eighth with Jonathan Cornell and Tim Crawley making up the top ten.

With Preliminary Nights in the books, Josh Baughman (312) will be joined by Blake Hahn (305) on the front row of Saturday’s A-Feature. Roger Crockett (292), Derek Hagar (286), Dylan Westbrook (259), Paul Nienhiser (252), Ayrton Gennetten (249), and Jack Dover (249) made up the top eight that automatically lock into the A-Feature. The remainder of the field will start their night on one of four Last Chance Qualifiers.

Overall, 71 drivers from 15 states and three counties have taken part in the 2019 Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

The 9th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial concludes on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Gates open at 4:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 6:30 P.M. (CT). More information on Lucas Oil Speedway can be found at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV / Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, MO

Friday, September 20, 2019

9th annual Hockett/McMillin – Night 2

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [1]

2. 5D-Zach Daum, [2]

3. 7B-Ben Brown, [3]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [6]

5. 14M-Randy Martin, [4]

6. 81-Jack Dover, [9]

7. 3Z-Zach Davis, [5]

8. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [7]

9. 1-Brad Ryun, [8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22X-Riley Goodno, [2]

2. 47-Dale Howard, [4]

3. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [6]

4. 29-Clinton Boyles, [3]

5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [7]

6. 22-Sean McClelland, [9]

7. 38-Cody Baker, [5]

8. 44-Jared Sewell, [8]

9. 95X-Asa Swindell, [1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 84-Brandon Hanks, [2]

2. J2-John Carney II, [4]

3. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [1]

4. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]

5. 17W-Harli White, [7]

6. 10-Landon Britt, [3]

7. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [5]

8. 21K-Kameron Key, [8]

9. 21P-Robbie Price, [9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett, [1]

2. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]

3. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]

4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [8]

5. 75-Tyler Blank, [5]

6. 24C-Chris Morgan, [6]

7. 95-Matt Covington, [7]

8. 24-Garet Williamson, [9]

9. 75E-Broc Elliott, [2]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kory Bales, [1]

2. 45-Monty Ferriera, [2]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]

4. 01-Logan Seavey, [6]

5. 1X-Tim Crawley, [8]

6. 26M-Fred Mattox, [9]

7. 21C-Carson Short, [5]

8. 3V-Tyler Utz, [7]

9. 11G-Mike Goodman, [3]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 21X-Brinton Marvel, [2]

2. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [1]

3. 37H-Matthew Howard, [4]

4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, [5]

5. 11X-Avery Goodman, [6]

6. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]

7. 11F-Colton Fisher, [3]

8. 12X-Danny Smith, [7]

Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. 77X-Alex Hill, [2]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]

3. 17-Josh Baughman, [5]

4. 4-Evan Martin, [1]

5. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]

6. 22S-Slater Helt, [6]

7. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [7]

8. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [8]

Heat Race #8 (8 Laps)

1. 39-Brad Bowden, [2]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [1]

3. 99-Brady Bacon, [6]

4. 21G-Adam Gullion, [3]

5. M1-Mark Smith, [5]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III, [8]

7. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [4]

8. 26-Matt Moro, [7]

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Logan Seavey, [2]

2. 5-Kory Bales, [4]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [1]

4. M1-Mark Smith, [8]

5. J2-John Carney II, [5]

6. 22X-Riley Goodno, [6]

7. 21G-Adam Gullion, [7]

8. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [3]

9. 21C-Carson Short, [10]

10. 95-Matt Covington, [9]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [2]

2. 17W-Harli White, [1]

3. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]

4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [4]

5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [3]

6. 84-Brandon Hanks, [6]

7. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [9]

8. 14M-Randy Martin, [8]

9. 11X-Avery Goodman, [7]

10. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps)

1. 81-Jack Dover, [1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [4]

3. 7B-Ben Brown, [2]

4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [3]

5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [5]

6. 21X-Brinton Marvel, [6]

7. 21-Miles Paulus, [7]

8. 9$-Kyle Clark, [8]

9. 24-Garet Williamson, [9]

10. 11F-Colton Fisher, [10]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Josh Baughman, [4]

2. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]

3. 22-Sean McClelland, [1]

4. 99-Brady Bacon, [5]

5. 77X-Alex Hill, [6]

6. 37H-Matthew Howard, [3]

7. 24C-Chris Morgan, [8]

8. 44-Jared Sewell, [9]

9. 3Z-Zach Davis, [7]

10. 24D-Danny Sams III, [10]

Qualifier 5 (8 Laps)

1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, [2]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [3]

3. 5D-Zach Daum, [4]

4. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [5]

5. 39-Brad Bowden, [6]

6. 4-Evan Martin, [7]

7. 21K-Kameron Key, [10]

8. 38-Cody Baker, [9]

9. 22S-Slater Helt, [8]

10. 26M-Fred Mattox, [1]

Qualifier 6 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett, [3]

2. 29-Clinton Boyles, [1]

3. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [2]

4. 14-Jordon Mallett, [5]

5. 47-Dale Howard, [6]

6. 45-Monty Ferriera, [4]

7. 75-Tyler Blank, [7]

8. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [9]

9. 10-Landon Britt, [8]

10. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [10]

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith, [3]

2. J2-John Carney II, [2]

3. 47-Dale Howard, [1]

4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [5]

5. 37H-Matthew Howard, [7]

6. 22-Sean McClelland, [6]

7. 95-Matt Covington, [14]

8. 38-Cody Baker, [11]

9. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [8]

10. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [15]

11. 84-Brandon Hanks, [4]

12. 10-Landon Britt, [13]

13. 24C-Chris Morgan, [9]

14. 3V-Tyler Utz, [16]

15. 44-Jared Sewell, [12]

16. 14M-Randy Martin, [10]

17. 75E-Broc Elliott, [18]

18. 21P-Robbie Price, [17]

B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]

2. 17W-Harli White, [2]

3. 7B-Ben Brown, [3]

4. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]

5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [6]

6. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [9]

7. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [11]

8. 4-Evan Martin, [7]

9. 9$-Kyle Clark, [10]

10. 24-Garet Williamson, [13]

11. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [5]

12. 12X-Danny Smith, [16]

13. 24D-Danny Sams III, [15]

14. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [14]

15. 95X-Asa Swindell, [18]

16. 21X-Brinton Marvel, [4]

17. 1-Brad Ryun, [17]

18. 21C-Carson Short, [12]

B-Main #3 (12 Laps)

1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [1]

2. 29-Clinton Boyles, [4]

3. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [2]

4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [5]

5. 22X-Riley Goodno, [3]

6. 21G-Adam Gullion, [7]

7. 21K-Kameron Key, [9]

8. 75-Tyler Blank, [8]

9. 11F-Colton Fisher, [14]

10. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [15]

11. 45-Monty Ferriera, [6]

12. 22S-Slater Helt, [11]

13. 3Z-Zach Davis, [13]

14. 11X-Avery Goodman, [10]

15. 26M-Fred Mattox, [12]

16. 26-Matt Moro, [16]

17. 11G-Mike Goodman, [17]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17-Josh Baughman, [1]

2. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]

3. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]

4. 99-Brady Bacon, [10]

5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [19]

6. 81-Jack Dover, [16]

7. 52-Blake Hahn, [18]

8. M1-Mark Smith, [17]

9. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [11]

10. 1X-Tim Crawley, [7]

11. 5D-Zach Daum, [12]

12. 14-Jordon Mallett, [13]

13. 17W-Harli White, [21]

14. J2-John Carney II, [20]

15. 77X-Alex Hill, [14]

16. 29-Clinton Boyles, [22]

17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [9]

18. 39-Brad Bowden, [15]

19. 28-Scott Bogucki, [23]

20. 21-Miles Paulus, [25]

21. 5-Kory Bales, [2]

22. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]

23. 01-Logan Seavey, [6]

24. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, [8]

25. 95-Matt Covington, [24]