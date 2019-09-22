McDermand clean sweeps Badger 141 Speedway event

By Bryan Gapinski

Maribel, Wis. Sept. 21-Chase McDermand won Saturday Night’s 30-lap Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature at 141 Speedway, completing his second straight clean sweep in one week. The event ended a 58-year plus absence at the track, since the June 9, 1961 event.

Dave Collins and Tyler Kelley flipped on the opening lap of the feature, causing a complete restart. Both drivers escaped injury. The restart saw McDermand who started tenth make contact, with another car, causing a caution. Both cars restarted in the back row.

Kyle Brinkman led the field at the start. McDermand entered the top ten on Lap 3. Two laps later McDermand was in seventh place. Brinkman closely followed by Matt Recheck began lapping the tail of the field on Lap 8. McDermand continued his charge to the top position, gaining third place on Lap 10.

The trio of Brinkman, Recheck, and McDermand waged a multiple-groove battle for the lead over the next four laps. Recheck led Lap 14, but it was short lived as McDermand took the lead exiting Turn 2. McDermand then began increasing his lead over Recheck each lap. Brinkman retired on Lap 22, running in third place.

McDermand appeared head for the victory, when the caution appeared for a spun car, with three laps remaining. McDermand, with a clear track ahead of him easily pulled away from Recheck on the restart.

McDermand driving the Kevin McDermand owned Spike/Honda No. 40 finished four car lengths ahead of Recheck. Jeff Zelinski, Kurt Mayhew, and Mike Stroik completed the top five. McDermand collected the Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) Challenge. AFS posted a $1,500 bonus to the driver who won both the Sept. 14 event at Beaver Dam Raceway, which was won by McDermand and the 141 Speedway feature.

Jack Routson entered the event with an 83-point lead over McDermand. Routson expired engine problems during his heat race, eliminating his car from further competition during the evening. Routson then started last place in the feature driving the Craig Dori owned No. 38, after heat race winner Jordan Mattson, turned the car over to Routson. Routson retired on Lap 18, with a flat tire, finishing in 16th position, surrendering the points lead to McDermand.

McDermand leads Routson by two points heading into season finale Saturday Sept.. 28 “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway, which pays $5,000 to win the feature event.

SUMMARY

30-lap Feature: 1. Chase McDermand; 2. Matt Recheck; 3. Jeff Zelinski; 4. Kurt Mayhew; 5. Mike Stroik; 6. Kevin Olson; 7. Ryan Probst; 8. Aaron Schuck; 9. Kevin Douglas; 10. Denny Smith; 11. Kyle Koch; 12.Jim Fuerst; 13. R.J. Corson; 14. Tristan Koenigs; 15. Kyle Brinkman; 16. Jack Routson; 17. Harrison Kleven; 18. Shay Sassano; 19. Dave Collinns Jr.; 20. Taylor Kelly.

8-lap AutoMeter Heat Race Winner: Jordan Mattson.

8-lap Engler Machine Heat Race Winner: Brinkman.

8-lap Madison Fire Extinguisher Heat Race Winner: McDermand

Schoenfeld Headers Fast Time: McDermand, 14.473 seconds.

Cars Present: 21 Feature Lap Leaders: Brinkman 1-13, Recheck 14, McDermand 15-30.

Badger Midget Series Points:1. Chase McDermand 1462; 2. Jack Routson 1460; 3. Zach Boden 1249; 4. Ryan Probst 1230; 5. Kevin Olson 1153; 6. Scott Hatton 1130; 7. Jeff Zelinski 1050; 9. Matt Recheck 920; 9. Mike Stroik 897; 10. Kurt Mayhew 693.

RACE NOTES

—All three 8-lap races were completed without a caution flag, Chase McDermand’s victory in the third heat was the quickest at 1:50.221 seconds, setting the track record.

—Only Three drivers (Kevin Olson, Kurt Mayhew, and Denny Smith) were born before the previous Badger sanctioned event at the track in 1961.

—The thirteen feature laps led by Kyle Brinkman were his first career feature laps led.

—Harrison Kleven won the Howard Law Cash Draw, a bonus for a randomly selected feature finishing position.

—Chase McDermand claimed the Advance Race Suspensions Hard Charger Award improving nine positions.