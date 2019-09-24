RICO RIDES AGAIN IN A MIDGET AT 4-CROWN

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (September 24, 2019)……… Rico Abreu returns to the seat of a Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget this Saturday, September 28, at the 38th 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKT.tv from Eldora Speedway.

Abreu (St. Helena, Calif.) is a two-time 4-Crown midget feature winner, in 2013 and 2016. The 2014 USAC National Midget titlist swept the night in 2016, setting fast time, winning his heat race and leading all but the first lap of the feature en route to a dominant win.

In 2013, it was very nearly the same story as Abreu set quick time, finished 2nd in his heat, then led the final 19 laps to score the victory.

Abreu hasn’t made an appearance with the series since the 2018 Turkey Night Grand Prix in Ventura, Calif. His most recent Eldora midget visit in 2018 was an abrupt one after flipping during qualifying.

Abreu heads a six-driver Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian lineup along with defending series champ Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) who charged from 13th to a 3rd place finish in his Eldora Midget debut a year ago. Sweet Springs, Mo. winner Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, Calif.) was 5th at Eldora last year while Tucker Klaasmeyer (Paola, Kans.) won his heat race last year and took 7th in the feature. Meanwhile, KKM teammates Jesse Colwell (Red Bluff, Calif.) and Holley Hollan (Broken Arrow, Okla.) will make their first appearances at Eldora.

The 4-Crown Nationals kicks off with Silver Crown practice and qualifying on Friday night, September 27, along with a complete show for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Pits open at 1:30pm Eastern, front gates at 2pm, drivers meeting at 5:30pm and cars on track at 6pm. General admission tickets are $29 for ages 13 & up and free for ages 12 & under. Reserved tickets are $34 for ages 13 & up and $9 for ages 12 & under.

The following day, on Saturday, September 28, the Silver Crown teams will again have a practice session the following day, leading into their 50-lap finale as part of the event which will feature complete events for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions.

On Saturday, pits open at 11am Eastern, spectator gates open at noon, drivers meeting at 4:30pm and cars on track at 6pm. General admission tickets are $34 for ages 13 & up and free for ages 12 & under. Reserved tickets are $39 for ages 13 & up and $9 for ages 12 & under.

The USAC portion of the 4-Crown can be watched LIVE and on-demand on FloRacing, listened to via live audio on the USAC app as well as live timing and scoring on both the USAC app and the Race-Monitor app.