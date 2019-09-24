TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Closing Season This Weekend With Huge Event at 311 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 23, 2019) – The 2 nd annual Robert Perry Memorial will wrap up the 2019 season for the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour this weekend.

311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., hosts the RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s main event pays $550 to win and $200 to start while Saturday’s feature is a stout $1,000 to win and $300 to start.

It marks the second visit to the oval this season. Steve Surniak, who leads the series with three feature victories, picked up the win in July. A scheduled race in June rained out.

Nick Tucker recently joined Surniak as the only competitors with multiple feature triumphs this season. However, three of the four single-race winners are the three championship contenders heading into this weekend.

Jake Karklin is atop the standings with Brandon McLain and John Karklin both with 15 points. Anything can happen, especially with what is anticipated to be one of the highest car counts of the season.

In addition to the racing this weekend 311 Speedway will host a blood drive from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. All donors will receive a free OneBlood Cancer Awareness t-shirt and a wellness checkup.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Steve Surniak – 3 (311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on July 27; Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C., on Aug. 3; and Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on Aug. 10); Nick Tucker – 2 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27 and Fayetteville Motor Speedway in Fayetteville, N.C., on Sept. 21); Jake Karklin – 1 (Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on May 18); John Karklin – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., on July 6); Brandon McLain – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., on Sept. 7); and Jake McLain – 1 (Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, N.C., on June 21)

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., for the 2 nd annual Robert Perry Memorial

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.