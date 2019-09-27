Must See Sprint At Rockford Stopped By Weather

From Jim Hanks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (September 26, 2019) – Mother Nature has scored a victory against the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series’ attempt to compete at Illinois’ Rockford Speedway this weekend.

Track and series officials announced Thursday evening that the sprint car portion of this weekend’s National Short Track Championship program at the quarter-mile bullring has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Potential weekend schedule adjustments due to a projected washout on Friday, as well as additional wet weather expected to span from Sunday through the middle of the coming week and heavy travel distances for many of the Must See Racing teams, all contributed to the decision.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 100 percent chance of rain on Friday, as well as a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms for Sunday’s matinee program.

“This early decision, while difficult and disappointing, is our genuine best effort to do the right thing for everyone involved,” said Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “Whenever possible, we try to avoid unnecessary and avoidable lost time and travel expenses for both our race teams and valued fans.

“Based on a forecast that predicts a realistic chance of rain for the day on Sunday, as well as additional rain coming into the weekend that may compact the schedule further, the track and MSR have determined that it is the best decision to cancel the sprint car portion of the event, rather than ignore the risk and forecast of probable inclement weather.”

The Rockford rainout is the third such weather-related postponement or cancellation for Must See Racing this season, after a postponement from June 1 at Michigan’s Berlin Raceway and the cancellation of the Lake Erie (Pa.) Speedway event that was scheduled for June 15.

With the Rockford weekend scrapped, the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series now looks toward its championship doubleheader, Oct. 18-19 at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C.

