Taylor Scores Fourth Win, Leads POWRi Warrior Sprint League Championship Standings

CALHAN, Colo. (Oct. 2, 2019) – Zac Taylor captured his fourth victory of the season last Saturday at El Paso County Raceway during a POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League event. And if not for a broken cam spun, he may have had a shot at another win the same night in Todd Henry’s midget.

The victory kept Taylor atop the non-wing sprint car series championship standings with just a pair of races remaining.

“I had some great luck with the draw, getting the pole for the heat in both the sprint and midget and easily winning both,” he said. “In the sprint feature, we finally found something that made me totally comfortable. I’m adjusting better to the car. I just need more races. This is my first year racing a non-wing sprint car.

“They gave me the option to go to the tail for a chance at more money, but I wanted to play it safe as we are leading the points with just a couple races to go.”

In the midget, Taylor knew something was amiss after the heat race.

“As I was pulling off the track it sputtered and died,” he said. “It felt like we ran out of fuel, but that wasn’t it. Todd went through all the electronics and it was all good so he was going to change the fuel pump. When he pulled it off he saw the cam spud was stripped. It really sucks because the track was good from top to bottom and we could pass cars with ease.”

The week prior Taylor wrapped up a second-place finish in the POWRi Lucas Oil Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association standings.

“Todd said he will keep an eye out for another midget race or two before we start getting ready for the Chili Bowl,” Taylor added.

His next race is Oct. 12 at I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colo., with the POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 28 – El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo. (midget) – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: DNS (10).

Sept. 28 – El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo. (sprint car) – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

24 races, 4 wins, 15 top fives, 17 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 23 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Oct. 12 at I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colo., with the POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – SuperClean

SuperClean was formed on the foundation of two core values: 1. To help people keep the things they love clean and functional. 2. To supply a powerful product that saves time and energy so people can get back to doing the things they love. SuperClean products can be used on automotive parts like engines, underbodies, small parts, wheels and more; outdoor equipment, such as tools, grills and lawn equipment; recreation vehicles, including boats, RVs, bikes, fishing rods, golf clubs and more; and indoor appliances, such as carpets, showers and tubs and even laundry. For more information, visit http://www.SuperClean.com.

“This is our third year with SuperClean and it’s been a fantastic partnership and I hope we can continue it for many years to come,” Taylor said. “I also want to thank my dad and Todd Henry for all they do for me. Hopefully we can wrap up this sprint car championship.”

Taylor would also like to thank Gator Stakes, SafeTop, a division of Industrial Manufacturing Machining, USA Performance Racing, Buckeye Welding and Supply, H&H Resurfacing, Progressive Signs and Pitt Stop Motorsports for their continued support.

