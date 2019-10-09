Brent Marks Cashes In at National Open with KSE Racing Products

PETERSEN MEDIA

Big races a plenty are taking place all around the country and drivers using KSE Racing Parts are finding themselves standing in victory lane night after night.

The National Open at Williams Grove Speedway took center stage over the weekend and on Friday night it was David Gravel grabbing another win, as he closed the gap a little more on Donny Schatz and Brad Sweet.

With the big money on the line Saturday night, Pennsylvania native, Brent Marks’ star shined the brightest as he bested the loaded field and scored the lucrative win with aid from KSE Racing Products.

While the World of Outlaws points battle stays tight, the King of the West points battle is nearly dead locked amongst three drivers with just two events remaining. In the series’ most recent event, Dominic Scelzi recorded his fifth series win of the season as he sits just four markers back in second heading into this weekend’s event.

At Jacksonville Speedway over the weekend, Rico Abreu used his KSE Racing Products to sweep the weekend of events with MOWA, while Logan Seavey and Tanner Carrick each scored POWRi Midget wins.

Kevin Thomas, Jr took USAC honors at Lawrenceburg, Derek Hagar picked up a win a I-30 Speedway, Jonathan Cornell won at Lake Ozark, Cole Duncan and Matt Westfall each won at Atomic, while Justin Sanders won the Ocean Speedway finale, and Sean Becker won the Adobe Cup at Petaluma Speedway.

Steering The Best From East To West: KSE Racing Products continues to prove their steering performance all across the country. You want the best? Visit www.kse-racing.com to find a dealer in your area and get your hands on KSE’s new lightweight, Black Series Gen2 Power Steering Gear, Black Series HPD Power Steering Pump, and Stingray Wing Valve & Cylinder.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with all of KSE Racing Products happenings and new products by visiting www.kse-racing.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/KSE_Racing .