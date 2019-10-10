Dodge City Raceway Park Sets 2020 Slate!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (October 10, 2019) – With the 2019 slate of racing events in the books, Dodge City Raceway Park is already looking ahead to the 2020 season. And with that, the 2020 schedule of events has been determined.

Following an open practice on both the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval as well as the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval on Saturday, March 21, the season officially kicks off with a DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car showdown two weeks later on Saturday, April 4, followed up by a Sunday card of Micro Sprints and Karts on the Little DCRP oval.

The opening weekend marks the first of 13 nights of racing action atop the 3/8-mile clay oval and ten rounds of Little DCRP competition.

Among the season highlights are the Second Annual Stock Car Shootout on April 18, the Hobby Stock Roundup on May 15, Sport Modified Mayhem on August 15, the Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship on September 19 and the combination of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals and Modified Stampede on June 18-20.

Championship chase divisions at Dodge City Raceway Park will include the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Sunday events at Little DCRP will include Winged “A” Class, Non-Wing “A” Class, Restricted “A” Class and Junior Sprints (Novice and Advanced) in the Micro Sprint ranks along with Junior Karts, Adult Karts and Open Outlaw Karts.

The 2020 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park:

March 21 – Open practice (both DCRP and Little DCRP)

April 4- Season Opener (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

April 5 – Little DCRP Round One

April 18 – Second Annual Stock Car Shootout ($1,000-to-win and $150-to-start for IMCA Stock Cars along with DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

April 19 – Little DCRP Round Two

May 2 – Championship Chase Action (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

May 3 – Little DCRP Round Three

May 16 – Hobby Stock Roundup – Armed Forces Night ($750-to-win and $75-to-start for IMCA Hobby Stocks along with DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars)

May 17 – Little DCRP Round Four

June 6 – Championship Chase Action (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

June 7 – Little DCRP Round Five

June 18 – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS/SSO) plus IMCA Modified practice & KARS

June 19 – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS/SSO) plus Eighth Annual Modified Stampede heats and qualifiers & KARS

June 20 – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS/SSO) plus Eighth Annual Modified Stampede ($2,500-to-win, $300-to-start) & KARS

July 3 – TBA

July 4 – TBA

July 18 – Championship Chase Action (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

July 19 – Little DCRP Round Six

July 24 – Driver & Fan Appreciation Night (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

July 26 – Little DCRP Round Seven

August 8 – Championship Chase Action (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

August 9 – Little DCRP Round Eight

August 15 – Seventh Annual Sport Modified Mayhem North/South Duel ($1,500-to-win, $150-to-start IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

August 16 – Little DCRP Round Nine

September 19 – Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

September 20 – Little DCRP Round Ten

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.