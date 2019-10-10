USCS Fall Nationals and Flip Flop 50 at Riverside Speedway is CANCELLED due to weather

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – October 10, 2019 – Hate to post this release, but…..none of our options seem very good at this point. The USCS Fall Nationals and USCS “Flip Flop 50” event at Riverside Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas has been CANCELLED due to weather for this weekend.

It is 80-90% Chance of rain on Friday 10/11 and with the amount of rain received early in the week, the grounds are still moist, so that anymore rain as predicted will cancel Friday. As for Saturday 10/12 low temperatures through most of the day, will making drying conditions almost non-existent. That makes Saturday very questionable as well. Sunday is not an option for more than one reason.

No one is more disappointed to have to make this call than we are. We always look forward to this event with anticipation of a great time and great racing for all.

Due to conflicting schedules for Riverside Speedway and the United Sprint Car Series for make-up dates, unfortunately this event can not be made up at Riverside Speedway this season. If you have pre-entered for the event we have already issued your refund to your credit card. If you still have questions….please contact the USCS Office at 770-865-6097 or 770-870-8439 for your refund.

The United Sprint Car Series still has at least four weekends of racing left on their 2019 schedule with the next event being a two-day event during the “Spooky 50” at Chatham Speedway in Chatham, Louisiana Next Weekend on Friday and Saturday, October 17th,18th and 19th. Their will be a practice for the USCS Sprint Cars at Chatham Speedway on Thursday evening October 17th at 7pm. Their other “Spooky 50” divisions at the event will be doing their time trial qualifying during the period as well.

Additionally we are working on a race the weekend of October 25th and 26th.