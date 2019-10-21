Format Announced for the Hangtown 100

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, CA (October 21, 2019) – With the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 fast approaching at Placerville Speedway, officials with the event have announced the format for the much-anticipated double header on November 19th and 20th.

As noted, the Hangtown 100 will feature a Trophy Cup style format that has been slightly modified. The number one theme, however, will be larger than normal inverts and points on the line each time a driver hits the speedway.

On opening night drivers will draw randomly in a draft style format and then get to select which heat race to participate in and what order they will qualify in among that heat race. The qualifying draft will be available on Facebook Live by visiting the Placerville Speedway page. Drivers will have a 60-second time clock to decide where they want to be placed.

Heat races will feature an invert of eight with the winner and top-two in points transferring to the A-main, with all others heading into three Last Chance Qualifiers. The top-two finishers in each LCQ will transfer into the 30-lap Pure Crop 1 A-main, which will showcase the top-12 in points inverted.

During the final night there will be no qualifying held, as heat race lineups will be determined by points from night one. The top 20 in points after heats go to the A-main, positions 21-36 in points go to the B-Main, positions 37-52 in points go to the C-Main, and all others to the D-Main.

To cap the evening the 100-lap Royal Truck Body main event will feature 24-cars with the top-12 in points inverted, followed by next eight in points lined straight up, followed by B-Main transfers 1-4. 150 points awarded for first place and minus 3 points per position thereafter.

The driver with the most total points after the night two A-Main will be the overall point champion. The overall Hangtown 100 points titlist will take home a $12,000 bonus, while the final nights A-main winner receives $20,000.

“We felt like an event such as the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 deserved a format that separated it from other shows around the country,” commented Elk Grove Ford President Matt Wood. “Our format was designed with the fans in mind. Every time a driver hits the track, he or she is earning points. Our unique format makes every lap important and every race finish even more important.”

Online registration utilizing Pay Pal is also now available by visiting https://www.hangtown100.com/register-online

2019 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets Format

Pure Crop 1 Night One

Pill draw draft to determine order of heat race selection.

Heat race placement selection (driver picks which heat to participate in and the order to qualify in during a draft style event shown on Facebook Live).

Qualifying: All cars qualify – 6 groups determined by heat race. Cars will qualify in the order picked by drivers. 36 points will be given for fast time in each group, and minus three points per position thereafter.

Six 10 lap Heat Races: Top 8 cars inverted in heats by qualifying points/time. 36 points will be given for first place, and minus 3 points per position thereafter. Three cars – first place (regardless of point total), and the two highest in total points (total points include qualifying and heat points) in each heat – transfer to Night One A-Main. All others to Night One Last Chance Qualifiers.

Three 12 lap Last Chance Qualifiers: Total points from qualifying and heat race finishes will be used to line up LCQ’s. Lineups will be straight up based on points. The top 3 in total points will start on the pole in each respective LCQ. The next 3 in total points will start outside pole in each respective LCQ, and so on. The top 2 from each LCQ will transfer to the Night One A-Main, but will not earn LCQ points. 50 points awarded for 3rd place minus 2 points for each position thereafter.

A-Main: 30 Laps, 24 Cars – 1st place and 2 highest in points from heat races plus 2 transfers from each LCQ. All cars, including LCQ transfers, will use total points to determine A-Main lineup. Top 12 in total points will line up inverted. The lowest 12 in total points will be lined straight up behind the 12 inverted cars. 100 points awarded to A-Main first place and minus 2 points per position thereafter.

Royal Truck Body Night Two

No Qualifying. Lineups based on total points from night one.

Six 10 lap Heat Races: Top 8 cars inverted in heats by total points from night one. 36 points will be given for first place, and minus 3 points per position thereafter.

Total points will then be tallied to line up D, C, B, and A-Mains. Top 20 in points go to A-Main, positions 21-36 in points go to B-Main, positions 37-52 in points go to C-Main, and all others to D-Main.

D-Main: 10 Laps. Top 2 transfer to tail of C-Main. No points awarded.

C-Main: 15 Laps, 20 Cars. Top 4 transfer to tail of B-Main. No points awarded.

B-Main: 20 Laps, 20 Cars. Top 4 transfer to tail of A-Main. No points awarded.

A-Main: 100 Laps, 24 Cars. Top 12 inverted by points, followed by next 8 in points lined straight up, followed by B-Main transfers 1-4. 150 points awarded for first place and minus 3 points per position thereafter.

The driver with the most total points after the Night Two A-Main will be the overall point champion.

Ties in overall points will revert to qualifying times.

Promoter reserves the right to add provisionals to the Night Two A-Main.

Possible mandatory fuel stop between laps 40-50 of Night Two A-Main.