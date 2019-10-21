Reservation Deadline Approaching for Badger Midget Banquet

From BMARA

MILWAUKEE, WI (October 21, 2019) – This Friday is the deadline to order tickets for 2019 Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series Awards banquet.

The 2019 Badger Midget banquet will be held Saturday Night Nov. 2 at the Zimmerman Architectural Studio located at 2122 W. Mt. Vernon, in Milwaukee, Wis. Cocktail hour will be from 6pm to 7pm. Dinner will be served at 7pm, with the awards presentation beginning at 8pm. Champions Chase McDermand (driver), and Kevin McDermand (car owner) head the list of honorees.

The event also marks the return of the Badger banquet to the Milwaukee Area for the first time since 2001. For decades various Milwaukee facilities hoisted the banquet including: Kuglitch’s, Milwaukee Sheraton, Brookfield Marriott, Country Inn & Conference Center, West Allis Inn, and Ambassador Motor Hotel to name a few.

Residing in the historic Menomonee Valley and bordering the Near West Side neighborhood, the Zimmerman Architectural Studio was recognized by The Milwaukee Business Journal as Milwaukee’s Coolest Office for 2018!

Tickets maybe ordered online at the www.bmara.com then clicking online registration, or printing off ticket form from website and mailing in reservations, at $35 per person to BMARA, 812 Doral Drive, Margeno, IL 60152.