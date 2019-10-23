Four More Enter Budweiser Oval Nationals Including Two-Time Champion

From Scott Daloisio

PERRIS, Ca. (October 23, 2019) – Four more entries, including one for two-time defending champion Kevin Thomas Jr., have come in for the 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction at Perris Auto Speedway on November 7th, 8th and 9th.

Thomas, of Cullman, Alabama, will be attempting to join Bud Kaeding, Dave Darland and Damion Gardner as a three-time winner of the prestigious race. The 28-year-old comes into the event third in USAC National Sprint Car Series points with two wins in 2019. His most recent victory came at the last race in the Midwest at the Lawrenceburg, Speedway in Indiana on October 5th.

In addition to Thomas, the latest group of entries includes Anaheim, California’s Jake Swanson, Chase Stockon of Fort Branch, Indiana and Joel Rayborne. Swanson, who is currently fourth in USAC/CRA points, has two wins in the series this year including one at Perris on August 17th. Stockon is seventh in USAC National points with a win on May 22nd at Terre Haute, Indiana. Rayborne, a West Covina high school student, was the 2018 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year.

All three nights of the famed race will be full points-paying races for the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars and the Sand Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Cars. To date, 40 cars have entered with drivers from eight different states.

# Driver Residence Owner

0 Bud Kaeding Campbell, CA Morrison Williams

4 Damion Gardner Concord, CA Mark Alexander

4 Justin Grant Ion, CA Topp Motorsports

4G Chris Gansen Verdemont Heights, CA Dennis and Christol Gansen

5 Tye Mihocko Peoria, AZ Tye Mihocko

5G Chris Windom Canton, IL Parralax Group/Goacher Racing

5X Tommy Malcolm Corona, CA Dino Napier

7BC Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN Clauson Marshall/Newman Rcg.

7G Donnie Gansen San Bernardino, CA Dennis and Christol Gansen

10 Richard Vander Weerd Visalia, CA Ron Vander Weerd

12 Stevie Sussex Tempe, AZ ABC Body Shop

12B Joel Rayborne West Covina, CA Rodney Rayborne

13G Dennis Gile Phoenix, AZ Gene Gile

13M Thomas Meseraull Waveland, IN Gene Gile

15 Chris Bonneau Peoria, AZ Chris Bonneau

19 Kevin Thomas Jr. Cullman, AL Hayward Thomas Motorsports

19 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA Andy Reinbold

19AZ C.J. Leary Greenfield, IN Andy Reinbold

19S Hunter Schuerenberg Sikeston, MO Andy Reinbold

28M Matt McCarthy Riverside, CA John McCarthy

32 Chase Stockon Fort Branch, IN Chase Stockon

34 Jake Swanson Anaheim, CA John Grau/Mike Burkhart

42 Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA Dwight Cheney

44 Cody Williams Norco, CA Cody Williams

44 Jake Helsel Monroe, WA Tony Helsel

50 Charles Davis Jr. Buckeye, AZ Charles Davis Jr.

51 R.J. Johnson Laveen, AZ Rickey Johnson

51T Eddie Tafoya Jr. Chino Hills, CA Eddie Tafoya Sr.

57 Steve Hix Ventura, CA Steve Hix

68 Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA Shawn Thomas

69 Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK Hoffman Auto Racing

69 Randy Waitman Ramona, CA Randy Waitman

73T Max Adams Loomis, CA Josh Ford Motorsports

74X Josh Hodges Albuquerque, NM Hodges Motorsports

83 Austin Liggett Tracy, CA Tim Liggett

88 Jace Vander Weerd Visalia, CA Ron Vander Weerd

91R Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA BR Performance

92 Austin Williams Corona, CA Tom and Lauri Sertich

98 Verne Sweeney Lomita, CA Ken Tracy

98X Jeremy Ellertson Lawndale, CA Jeremy Ellertson

In addition to the three nights of racing, there will be a practice session at the track on November 6th beginning at 5:00 P.M. Fans will be admitted free in the grandstands for the practice and the track will be serving $2.00 pizza, soda and beer.

Tickets for the 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals are available 24-hours a day by calling 1-800-595-4849 or online at https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7